Joe Rogan Podcast Guest Reveals ‘Frightening’ $1 Trillion American Crisis Leaving UFC Pioneer Alarmed

In the UFC, you’ll find fighters hailing from all sorts of backgrounds, many of whom transition into different professional arenas after their fighting days, as some have juggled other jobs along the way. An interesting fact is that many former school teachers have also fought in Dana White‘s promotion, with Rich Franklin being one of the most prominent examples. Furthermore, they’ve also contributed to the community and students in various schools and addressed various issues.

Recently, UFC commentator and a pioneer for the growth of MMA, Joe Rogan, had a Pulitzer Prize-winning author, Caroline Fraser, who made a glaring confession about a “frightening” issue that’s been plaguing the public schools in the United States. She pointed out that a good chunk of the infrastructure in this $1 trillion sector is aging and in dire need of an overhaul. Fraser argues that these old school buildings are constructed with materials like lead, which could turn toxic for the kids learning inside.

“One of the places that I think people are really concerned about is the schools. Public schools,” Carolone Fraser told Joe Rogan on JRE #2360. “Public school buildings were built often decades ago. So, they’re old, and they have old plumbing. They have lead pipes.” Rogan would chip in, adding, “Lead paint, which is even crazier.”



ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Lead poisoning remains a persistent danger in the United States, particularly in older buildings that were built before federal restrictions on lead paint and pipes came into play. Recently, a situation arose in Milwaukee where a child was discovered to have high levels of lead in his blood. This has set off a firestorm of anger across the nation.

AD

via Imago MMA: UFC 300 – Weili vs Xiaonan Apr 13, 2024 Las Vegas, Nevada, USA UFC announcer Joe Rogan during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena Nevada USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMarkxJ.xRebilasx 20240413_mcd_su5_205

All eyes turned to the US government as Joe Rogan’s guest raised eyebrows over the current administration’s commitment to tackling the mess in public schools. The crux of the matter lies in the hefty sum that must be forked over to make this a reality.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Joe Rogan’s guest expresses concern about the government’s action in public school cleanup

Caroline Fraser pointed out that the government really needs to step up and take charge in tidying up our public schools. But that takes cash, and a hefty pile of it, no doubt. She shared with Joe Rogan that former president Joe Biden had vowed to address this issue, but the current landscape appears a bit dicey given that the US Environmental Protection Agency has been facing budget cuts lately.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“There are real questions about how much the government is going to be on the hook for replacing all of this stuff that has to happen, which is so much money in order to do that,” Caroline Fraser added. “They’ve occasionally kind of tiptoed up to this. I think the Biden administration did say that they were going to spend millions of dollars and do work at schools. Now, I think it’s all in question… It’s a kind of a frightening period right now because the EPA is being defunded in a lot of ways.”

There are a lot of problems that come with lead poisoning, from damage to the brain, with the possibility of suffering a coma, to convulsions, and a risk of death. What do you make of the statements made by Joe Rogan’s Pulitzer Prize-winning guest? Drop your comments below.