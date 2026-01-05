Joe Rogan Praised Trump Administration’s Drug Policy Just Days Before Maduro’s Capture

UFC commentator Joe Rogan has once again shifted his view on Donald Trump and his administration. Just last weekend, American forces carried out the United States’ most significant action in three decades, capturing a foreign leader and bringing him to U.S. soil to face justice. Special forces captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife in a “spectacular assault” in the oil-rich nation of Venezuela.

Afterward, they flew the couple to the United States to stand trial on narco-terrorism charges in a New York courtroom. Interestingly, even before Donald Trump’s forces struck in Venezuela, Joe Rogan praised the American president’s drug policy, which reduced overdose deaths compared to previous years.

Joe Rogan applauds Donald Trump’s tough approach to drugs

On the JRE MMA show, Joe Rogan spoke to NCAA standout Gable Steveson about the growing drug crisis in the U.S.

“Donald Trump genuinely hates that they’re bringing drugs into this country,” said Rogan.

Together, they analyzed a striking report showing that around 100,000 people die annually from drug overdoses. Rogan showed the stats chart to Steveson.

“These are all deaths from overdoses. I mean, that’s kind of crazy. Like, look at that, from all drugs, which is the top one? Look at that drop,” he said.

“So, you see, the peak was in, um, 2022, or it looks like actually between 2023 and 2024. That’s the peak where people are dying. And then, from the time Donald Trump’s in office, it’s taking a f***ing sharp downturn,” added Rogan.

According to Rogan, Venezuela now controls a significant part of the supply chain into the U.S. He claimed that since September, American forces have been targeting boats allegedly carrying drugs from Venezuela through the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific.

“And why is that? Well, part of it is ’cause they’re blowing up these boats that are bringing in all the drugs. And not just drugs, but drugs that are tainted with fentanyl,” Rogan added.

USA Today via Reuters Nov 15, 2015; Melbourne, Australia; Joe Rogan looks on during UFC 193 at Etihad Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

While Rogan is appreciative of Trump’s policies about drugs, he was not a fan of the POTUS a couple of weeks ago. While speaking to Tom Segura, Joe Rogan shared that he was not happy with how Trump is running things. Rogan understands that the President has a lot on his plate and thus, he suggested that he might need to have a right-hand man to help him manage things. But now, Trump’s drug policy and the fact that Maduro has been captured, Rogan is backing up the POTUS once more.

The U.S. didn’t act suddenly. In fact, pressure has been building for months. So far, operations have killed more than 115 people following CIA drone strikes on Venezuelan shipyard docks since December, hitting locations accused of drug trafficking.

At the same time, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro denies any involvement with cartels and claims that Donald Trump and America’s real goal is to seize the country’s oil reserves.

Maduro confronts US justice, denies all Trump administration allegations

Just as Barack Obama observed Operation Neptune Spear, Donald Trump watched the capture of Nicolás Maduro, taking it in like a “television show.” Meanwhile, authorities brought the Venezuelan leader to the New York federal court for his first appearance, charging him with drug- and weapons-related offenses.

Outside the courthouse, crowds gathered, with some demanding Maduro’s freedom while others protested against it. Inside, Nicolás Maduro declared himself an “innocent” and “decent man.” At the same time, supporters continued chanting outside for the president’s release.

During the hearing, Judge Alvin Hellerstein read the charges against Nicolás Maduro and asked for his plea, to which Maduro responded, “I am not guilty of anything mentioned here.” His wife, Cilia Flores, also stood by him.

Meanwhile, the interim Venezuelan president called for “balanced and respectful relations” with the White House as the country transitions in power, responding to Donald Trump’s claim that the U.S. is “in charge” of Venezuela.

The case is currently in court, and we’ll share updates as soon as any world sports or MMA figures weigh in. Stay tuned for the latest.