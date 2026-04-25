Joe Rogan Predicts Ex-Middleweight As Next LHW Champ Amid Carlos Ulberg Setback

Sometimes a single performance changes everything—not because it wins, but because of what it reveals. That is exactly how Joe Rogan sees Paulo Costa following UFC 327.

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‘The Eraser’ arrived in Miami with questions about where he truly belonged in the UFC. For years, he had been in the middleweight division—big, explosive, deadly, but often inconsistent.

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Then he stepped up to light heavyweight and looked like a completely different problem, defeating the previously unbeaten Azamat Murzakanov in the third round and quickly changing the conversation around his future.

To Joe Rogan, the answer is obvious.

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“If I were in his corner, I would say, ‘Dude, never go back to middleweight—you’re a light heavyweight champion,'” Joe Rogan said on his podcast. “While Carlos Ulberg is going to be out for a year, because he’s going to have to get ACL reconstruction, he (Costa) could be the interim light heavyweight champion.

“Like, no doubt, man. I really think he could pull that off. Dude, at light heavyweight, he’s f—— terrifying.”

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And honestly, it’s hard to dismiss.

Because, as new champion Carlos Ulberg begins his long recovery from ACL surgery, the division finds itself in limbo. Head honcho Dana White has revealed that the UFC is still deciding what comes next and hasn’t ruled out an interim title. But Joe Rogan has already decided what he would do.

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In light heavyweight, Paulo Costa looked freer, faster, and much more dangerous. The severe weight drop to middleweight, which had dogged his career for years, was no longer an issue.

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What remained was raw power, durability, and the version of ‘Borrachinha’ who once looked like one of the scariest men in MMA, at least to his opponents. Because when it came to Donald Trump, the POTUS was left gushing over the Brazilian’s good looks at UFC 327.

Donald Trump couldn’t believe Paulo Costa chose fighting as a profession

That renewed version of Paulo Costa impressed not only fight fans but even Donald Trump. Following a statement finish at UFC 327, the Brazilian climbed over to greet the president cageside, and the conversation turned to praise rather than fight talk.

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Donald Trump, in typical Trump fashion, was immediately impressed by Costa’s appearance as much as his performance. After ‘The Eraser’ thanked the POTUS for his visit and watching the fight, Trump couldn’t help but be all praise about the Brazilian’s good looks.

“You’re a beautiful guy, great fight,” Trump said. “You could be a model; you look so good. You’re too good looking to be a fighter.

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“You are some fighter. Thank you, man.”

Paulo Costa even confirmed it later as he laughed at the press conference when that quote was revealed by a media member.

“Yes, that part was true,” he said with a smile. “Thank you, Mr. Trump.”

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It was a surreal little moment, but it perfectly captured Paulo Costa’s larger-than-life presence both outside and inside the cage. And the timing also couldn’t be better for ‘Borrachinha.’ After years of inconsistency, he now feels relevant again—not just as a serious contender, but as a true star.

The knockout of Azamat Murzakanov revived faith in his fighting future, and moments like these only raise his stature. Paulo Costa, previously thought to be out of contention, is gradually becoming impossible to ignore again.