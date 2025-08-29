Joe Rogan Pressured to Host Anti-Donald Trump Republican as Fans Await Next JRE Episode

Joe Rogan‘s name has returned to the political spotlight, with requests for him to host Kentucky Congressman Thomas Massie on The Joe Rogan Experience. Massie has been making headlines for questioning Donald Trump‘s control over the Republican Party, attracting criticism from Trump’s supporters ahead of his 2026 primary. With the tension surrounding his 2026 primary battle already heating up, fans now see Rogan’s long-form style as the best venue for Massie to tell his side of the story.

The latest spark came from the Twitter page Young Americans for Liberty, which uploaded a striking image captioned “The Interview America Needs Right Now” with Joe Rogan and Thomas Massie. Their post tagged the JRE host, saying, “Please, @joerogan, make the call to @RepThomasMassie!” The message quickly spread, especially after Rogan’s largest fan page, @JoeRoganHQ, reposted it with the question, “Is it time?”

So, from there, the reactions poured in, with many fans believing the UFC commentator should embrace the opportunity. Comments flooded the post with lines like “Get it done, Joe” and “Yes, you’ve kept us waiting far too long.” Another user pushed harder, saying, “He’s based; how can you not have him on? To not do so would in fact be very unbased.” Others weighed in to highlight how significant it would be, calling a potential Rogan-Massie episode “top 10 JRE episode ever” and “long overdue.”

One particularly passionate response added, “F— yes it is!!! Need to ask him about the real world. Hands-on, off-grid house building, systems design, inventive s—.” One fan even wanted Elon Musk to join in, as the billionaire, too, has been feuding with his former good friend and the POTUS: “You should have @elonmusk on at the same time. It would be ultra interesting and very funny.”

However, not all fans were solely focused on Massie. A different thread of comments found Joe Rogan’s crowd advocating for someone even more controversial: Nick J. Fuentes. Users made direct calls, declaring, “Obviously and also @NickJFuentes” and “Nick Fuentes would be even better.” Others made it clear: “It’s time for an interview with @NickJFuentes.”

Supporters claim that Fuentes, despite his divisive reputation and current feud with Candace Owens, deserves the platform the JRE host provides to “clear his name” and face tough questions in long form. It’s unclear whether Joe Rogan will accept the request, but the buzz surrounding it shows how influential his platform has become in the political space.

An appearance by Massie might present a rare opportunity to explain his libertarian stance and high-profile disputes within the GOP, but for Rogan, it would be another time of blurring the lines between comedy, culture, and politics. In any case, the fans have made one thing clear: they see Rogan’s podcast as the arena where these polarizing voices should be heard. But would the JRE host really like to host Thomas Massie?

Joe Rogan has previously praised the anti-Trump Republican

Joe Rogan’s previous comments on Thomas Massie went beyond casual banter. In conversations with guests such as Bernie Sanders, Rogan emphasized that silencing dissenting voices frequently backfires, suggesting that Trump’s PAC to remove Massie may have triggered “a Streisand effect.” In Rogan’s words, “When a guy like Thomas Massie steps up and says something, he’s going to have a lot more support as well.”

He portrayed Massie as someone unafraid to criticize the status quo, emphasizing that people are drawn to leaders who make “reasonable points” even against their own party. According to the JRE host, “people recognize that this guy should be allowed to have his own opinions.” This shows the host’s long-standing commitment to hearing all opinions in full.

Joe Rogan did not dismiss Trump’s attacks as ordinary politics. Instead, he asked Sanders, “Don’t you think there’s a blowback for that kind of thing? People are gonna reject this idea.” By casting Massie as the type who sparks that blowback, Rogan positioned him as a guest worth hearing out in long form—the kind of platform only the JRE can provide. So, it looks like fans may get the podcast episode they want very soon.