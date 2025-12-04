Joe Rogan Pressures Dana White to Sign Jon Jones’ Next UFC Heavyweight Champ Pick

The UFC Heavyweight division is yet to find its top prospect, especially after Jon Jones retired. Tom Aspinall might have been the one to fill that void, but following the eye poke incident at UFC 321, he is under medical suspension and will be out for several months. So, who could save the division? UFC commentator and podcaster Joe Rogan might have the answer.

During his recent Joe Rogan Experience podcast episode with Derek from More Plates More Dates, he emphasized that the heavyweight division is struggling. “The heavyweight division is so devoid of talent,” Rogan said. And his solution has everything to do with MMA’s fast-rising prospect Gable Steveson, who is currently being mentored by none other than former heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

Joe Rogan reveals what he texted Dana White after watching Steveson

“Gable Steveson is the f***king guy. Yeah, that’s the guy. He’s not even in the UFC yet,” Rogan told Derek. Joe Rogan raved about Steveson’s achievements and physicality even at the highest weight division, branding the 25-year-old a “freak athlete” who “moves like a cat.” Notably, Steveson is an Olympic gold medalist in freestyle wrestling (125 kg), winning at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics with a dramatic last-second comeback against Geno Petriashvili.

He is also a two-time NCAA Division I national champion (2021, 2022) and the 2021 Dan Hodge Trophy winner while wrestling for the University of Minnesota. He also was training to become a WWE Superstar but now, he seems to take a different rout. Clearly, Steveson has a lot of hype around him, which is only amplified by his last appearance in the Octagon. “I sent a text message to Dana White, I sent him a video of Gable’s last fight,” Rogan added, in his effort to convince Dana White to sign the rising heavyweight to the UFC.

“I said, ‘Everyone’s f**ked when this guy comes out,’” Rogan continued during his podcast. “He KO’d this guy with a left hand and then took him down as he was knocked out. Watch this knockout because it’s so f**king crazy, the speed that this guy has.” Steveson improved to 2-0 in his MMA career in November after he knocked out Kevin Hein cold with a left hook 24 seconds into the first round.

“First of all, really good striking already and he’s only been striking for like a f**king year,” Rogan added. “I mean, that’s just nuts, man. That kind of speed is nuts for a heavyweight… And he can do back flips and s**t. When he fought in Dirty Boxing, he knocked the guy out, and… just leaps over the top rope with like effortless.” At DBX 4 on October 30, Steveson secured a knockout victory just 15 seconds into Round 1 against Billy Swanson.

The UFC top brass aren’t unfamiliar with Steveson either, having watched the 25-year-old in action live in the audience. So, a contract with the UFC might be in the future. And Jon Jones feels Steveson is going to dominate.

Is Jon Jones mentoring a ‘guaranteed’ future UFC champion?

Jon Jones has touted Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson as a guaranteed future UFC champion, praising the 25-year-old’s potential after watching his rapid transition into MMA. Steveson, who dominated collegiate wrestling before winning his debut at LFA 217 in just 98 seconds, has been training closely with the former UFC champion as both a coaching project and a partner in the gym.

Jones says there’s no doubt where Steveson is headed. “It’s not a matter of if he can, it’s a matter of when,” Jones wrote on X. “I’ve had many great teammates over the years, but I’ve always said if I [were] ever [to] be a coach, it would have to be a wrestler who was completely committed to success. I found my guy.” Steveson’s path to MMA has included stints in WWE and even an NFL tryout, but under Jones’ guidance, he appears locked in on a future UFC title run.

With backing from people like these, Gable Steveson isn’t far from the day he receives his UFC contract. However, do you think he is really as good as Joe Rogan and Jon Jones claim he is?