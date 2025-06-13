Joe Rogan Proudly Explains “Very Intelligent” Sean Strickland’s Retirement Plans to Latest Podcast

Apart from fighter pay, there are other issues that are prevalent in the mixed martial arts sphere. One of those concerns is life after retirement. Several fighters have been victims of financial problems due to the lack of long-term planning. However, it appears that the list of fighters does not include former middleweight champion Sean Strickland, as Joe Rogan recently made a surprising revelation about the ever-vocal UFC star.

Sean Strickland appears to have started setting up his life after retirement, as Joe Rogan claims that during a recent conversation, he found out that ‘Tarzan’ had put in a lot of money in investments. While he wasn’t clear about what those investments were, the 57-year-old revealed that the former middleweight champion has spent around $4 million in this venture. Despite the outgoing and explosive personality and a knack for creating controversy, Strickland proved to Rogan that he’s smarter than he looks, so, of course, the longtime UFC commentator was happy.

“I just messaged Sean Strickland the other day because I saw that he was talking about his investments, and that he’s got $4 million in investments. And he’s doing really well,” Joe Rogan stated on the #2337 JRE episode. “He’s got a plan. Like, Sean is very intelligent. He’s wild and crazy. He says some crazy s–t, but very intelligent, and I was very happy… I’m like, ‘That makes me feel so good. You’re really thinking about, like, having money in the bank, retirement, investment, so you’re good. You’re good forever.”



via Imago UFC 293 SYDNEY PREVIEW, UFC Middleweight title contender Sean Strickland of the USA during a media preview for UFC 293, Hilton Sydney, in Sydney, Wednesday, September 6, 2023. ACHTUNG: NUR REDAKTIONELLE NUTZUNG, KEINE ARCHIVIERUNG UND KEINE BUCHNUTZUNG SYDNEY NSW AUSTRALIA PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxAUSxNZLxPNGxFIJxVANxSOLxTGA Copyright: xDEANxLEWINSx 20230906001838539412

However, that’s not the only way for a retired UFC fighter to make money after retirement. In fact, Joe Rogan also pointed out a gig that allows fighters to keep contributing to the sport of MMA without even fighting. If you’re wondering what that is, well, he’s talking about seminars. Let’s take a look at that front.

Joe Rogan claims fighters can make money through seminars

There are MMA aspirants who draw inspiration by following the most elite and favorite fighters. That includes UFC champions, who are the cream of the crop when it comes to the sport. Joe Rogan claims those elite fighters, after retirement, could always choose to share their knowledge about the game with budding talents, which is invaluable to those who dream about fighting in the UFC, through seminars.

Most recently, Jon Jones did a seminar in Thailand when he went there to film a Russian reality show, similar to The Ultimate Fighter. He did that in the famous Bangtao Muay Thai gym in Phuket, where thousands and thousands of fighters of multiple nationalities attended just to learn something from the consensus GOAT of the sport. And yes, he got paid, as Joe Rogan claims that this is also a viable option for Sean Strickland and other fighters to make some extra bucks after retirement.

“He’ll always be able to do seminars and things along those lines. It’s very valuable to be like a former champion. You could visit gyms and people will line up, pay 50 bucks, and you can teach them things that’ll genuinely help their careers,” Joe Rogan added. Well, the young fighters may want to hear what the 57-year-old has to say so that they don’t end up facing dire financial crisis. What are you thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments down below.