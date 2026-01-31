Joe Rogan Publicly Backs Controversial Health Influencer Who Helped Save Dana White’s Life

Dana White was once told he only had 10 years to live due to serious medical issues. At that point, the UFC president turned to ‘human biologist’ Garry Brecka, whom White credits for transforming his health. Since then, Brecka’s popularity has skyrocketed thanks to his work helping the UFC head improve his well-being. Now, Joe Rogan is also getting guidance from the 55-year-old ‘biohacker’.

On a recent podcast episode, the UFC color commentator revealed he’s been using the red light bed method and even recommended it to his friend and fellow comedian Bert Kreischer.

Joe Rogan backs Garry Brecka’s red light bed therapy

At Joe Rogan Experience #2445, Bert Kreischer asked, “Hey, does red light therapy really help your f— eyes?” Rogan replied, “100 percent,” backing the controversial health influencer’s method.

After Kreischer confirmed he was going to try it, Rogan added, “Get one of them Gary Brecka beds for your house. There’s a bunch of companies that sell them, but you want a really powerful red light bed. I did it this morning. Dude, it changed my vision. Mine was getting bad. Mine was getting where I needed these things. I haven’t picked them up in months. It changed my life.” He concluded.

For the unversed, the red light bed treatment uses red light to stimulate mitochondria in the body. As a result, the method promises faster recovery, improved healing, reduced aging, and several other benefits. Gary Brecka has promoted this method on social media, and BeemlightSauna’s Instagram page also shared him speaking about the treatment.

Furthermore, Joe Rogan has been using this method, as he revealed in another podcast with Derek from More Plates More Dates, and he also praised Brecka for transforming Dana White’s life. However, while the popular podcaster and UFC commentator swears by the ‘human biologist’s’ methods, many others remain skeptical, as Brecka’s techniques often spark controversy. Most notably, Phd doctor and powerlifter, Layne Norton, criticized Brecka’s health knowledge.

Imago MMA: UFC 300-Weigh Ins Apr 12, 2024 Las Vegas, Nevada, USA UFC announcer Joe Rogan during ceremonial weigh ins for UFC 300 at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Las Vegas MGM Grand Garden Arena Nevada USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMarkxJ.xRebilasx 20240412_mjr_su5_070

Now, as Joe Rogan praises Garry Brecka’s therapy and recommends it to Bert Kreischer, the 58-year-old also once praised Dana White for going through the ‘Superhuman Protocol’ and looking much younger as a result, using the red light bed method.

The UFC commentator shared a surprising reaction to Dana White’s health transformation

When it comes to health, Joe Rogan definitely looks good for his age. But after seeing the UFC boss lose weight and get into great shape under Garry Brecka’s supervision, he decided to take some inspiration and follow the same steps to get healthier.

“Dana White’s face looks like he’s 10 years younger. There’s a thing that happened to him that happens to everyone when you lose body fat. I noticed this when I got on the carnivore diet. Your cheeks get sorta sucked in and you kind of look like s—t because you don’t have face fat anymore, which kind of fills your face out more,” Rogan said in the podcast episode with Derek.

According to Brecka’s interview with Fox, he analyzed Dana White’s lifestyle and put him on a ketogenic diet, which is mostly meat-based with fiber and eliminates most carbs. Using this approach, the UFC head honcho dropped a significant amount of weight. On top of that, White also used the red light bed method, which inspired Rogan to give it a try.

“So your face starts getting kind of sunken in. His face did that at first and then it plumped up again. I’m like what’s going on with that. He’s like it’s the red light bed,” he added.

Well, as Dana White and Joe Rogan clearly saw some value in following the controversial human biologist’s methods, do you actually think these techniques really work? Let us know in the comments section below.