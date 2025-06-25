Joe Rogan Pulled Into Active Investigation as Liver King Issues Threats Against UFC Commentator

Joe Rogan is in the news again, but not for any kind of controversy. He’s had many of those, either due to some mistakes while working as a UFC commentator or for some of his statements on the JRE podcast. This time, it appears that the 57-year-old was in danger of getting into an altercation because social media influencer Liver King sent him some threats over social media.

During a recent video posted on social media, Liver King, whose real name is Brian Johnson, called out Joe Rogan for a fight. While he’s typically known for his content about fitness, it appeared that he had something else on his mind. Johnson wanted to face Rogan “man to man,” even though he had no fighting experience or training. “I have no training in jiu-jitsu, you’re a black belt, you should dismantle me. But I’m picking a fight with you. Your rules, I’ll come to you, whenever you’re ready,” the influencer with over 3 million followers on Instagram stated.

However, Liver King didn’t stop there, as he shared yet another video, calling out Joe Rogan. While claiming that the UFC commentator never fought someone like him, the influencer said, “[I’m] willing to die, hoping that you’ll choke me out because that’s a dream come true.” Well, it seems like the law enforcement authorities were closely monitoring these threats, as the Austin Police Department arrested Brian Johnson on the evening of the day he posted those videos.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“On Tuesday, June 24, 2025, at approximately 9:30 a.m., Austin Police Department (APD) detectives were notified that a subject identified as Brian Johnson, known online as “Liver King”, had made threats against Joe Rogan on his Instagram profile,” the police department told ‘MMA Fighting’. The police also revealed that they even called up Joe Rogan to ask about his beef with Liver King, to which he claims there was none.

AD

As the Liver King was travelling to Austin that day, the police apprehended him during the evening while he was in his hotel. “Later that day, at approximately 5:59 p.m., APD officers located Johnson at the Four Seasons Hotel located at 98 San Jacinto Boulevard and took him into custody without incident. He was transported to the Travis County Jail and charged with Terroristic Threat, a Class B misdemeanor,” Austin PD added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MMA Fighting (@mmafighting) Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The investigation is currently going on as the police are looking to uncover more details about what led the Liver King to issue such threats to Joe Rogan. But while Joe Rogan claims that he never personally contacted the influencer, he did make some comments about his physique some time ago. Here’s what he said.

Joe Rogan’s past comments about Liver King

The Liver King gained his fame, fans, and followers for preaching a carnivorous diet and sporting a massively shredded physique. While Joe Rogan wasn’t sure about the diet, he was convinced that the influencer was on steroids. The 57-year-old claimed that everything that Liver King does is for show because his body looked far from what a “natural body” looks like, while also stating that he wasn’t sure how a raw meat diet helps anybody.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“No, that’s a gimmick, that guy. He’s got an a– filled with steroids, is what he got. That’s not a natural body. That guy is shooting all kinds of s–t into his system to achieve that kind of physique,” Joe Rogan stated in 2022. “Look, I don’t even know if there’s a benefit in eating raw meat. From what I’ve understood, talking to experts, there’s actually a lot gained from cooking because there’s more, because the protein becomes more bioavailable.”

Well, this could be one reason why the Liver King lashed out, but we can’t be too sure of it. We’ll have to wait for more details as the investigation progresses. In the meantime, let us know your thoughts on this whole situation in the comments down below.