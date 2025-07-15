Joe Rogan Quashes Donald Trump Rift as Dana White’s UFC Insider Reveals White House Fight Truth

Despite previously vowing never to host Donald Trump on his podcast, Joe Rogan shocked fans last year by inviting the former president onto the JRE podcast, episode #2219. The move came as a gesture of loyalty to Rogan’s longtime friend and UFC CEO Dana White. By giving Trump a major platform, many believe Rogan played a role in boosting Trump’s public image during his 2024 presidential campaign—ultimately aiding his return to the White House.

However, tensions between Rogan and Trump have resurfaced in recent months. The strain began after a series of controversial actions taken by the Trump administration—one of which sparked international outrage. Donald Trump’s team ordered the deportation of professional makeup artist to a maximum-security prison in El Salvador, a facility widely regarded as “one of the worst places in the world.”

Since then, Joe Rogan hasn’t held back, publicly criticizing several of Donald Trump’s policies and decisions. Yet despite the friction, Trump made headlines again on July 3 during a speech in Iowa, where he announced plans to host a UFC event on the White House lawn in 2026, as part of the United States’ 250th anniversary celebrations. The announcement thrilled fans—and UFC boss Dana White, who promised to deliver “the baddest card of all time.”

As buzz builds around the historic spectacle, UFC veteran Michael Bisping shared some early insight on his YouTube channel. According to Bisping, “They’re going to put on the most ridiculous card at the White House. It’ll be a pay-per-view event—that was just confirmed. So, I ain’t going to be commentating that one. It’ll be Joe Rogan, Jon Anik, and DC.”

via Imago MMA: UFC 309 Nov 16, 2024 New York, NY, USA UFC CEO Dana White left talks to President-elect Donald Trump ringside during UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden.

Although the UFC’s White House card is still in its early planning stages and the full lineup remains unannounced, megastars Conor McGregor and Jon Jones have already voiced their eagerness to be part of the historic event—even though both have been absent from competition for an extended period. Joe Rogan’s participation, however, remains uncertain.

In a surprising twist, the podcaster will be missing from the UFC 318 broadcast in New Orleans on July 19—the first time in years he won’t be part of a major U.S. pay-per-view event.

Joe Rogan stands by Dana White over latest controversy

After launching a petition earlier this year to strip Jon Jones of the heavyweight title, fans have now turned their attention to UFC President Dana White—accusing him of shielding Jones from accountability. Many believe White protected Jones from being stripped, despite his refusal to defend the title, which left interim champion Tom Aspinall stuck in limbo for nearly two years.

Jones, who had been inactive for over 800 days with just one fight in that span, officially announced his retirement last month. After Jones retired, they elevated Aspinall to undisputed champion, but fan frustration remains. Over 2,000 supporters have now signed a petition calling for Dana White’s removal, blaming him for enabling the division’s prolonged stall. Amid the backlash, Joe Rogan stepped up to defend White during a recent appearance with the UFC CEO’s longtime health advisor, Gary Brecka.

The podcaster didn’t hold back in his praise, “I love him to death. He’s just a great guy—and the perfect guy to be at the head of such a chaotic sport, because the sport is so crazy. It’s like you need a maniac at the helm…he doesn’t give a fuck. He really doesn’t. He has real ‘f–k you’ money. And I’ve always said, if you have ‘f–k you’ money and you don’t say ‘f–k you,’ you’re wasting all that ‘f–k you’ money.”

Now it’s your turn. What’s your take on Dana White? Did he truly fail to deliver Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall, or was his hand forced by Jones’ legendary status and influence over the promotion? Drop your opinion below.