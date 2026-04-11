Joe Rogan Recalls Two Musicians Who Nearly Fought in UFC Cage Over Pamela Anderson

Rivalries between professionals in the same field are common. But when a high-profile figure like Pamela Anderson gets involved, the situation quickly turns into a headline-making feud. That is exactly what happened with American music stars Kid Rock and Tommy Lee, both of whom shared a past with Anderson. But this wasn’t just a war of words, and at one point, they nearly took their rivalry into the UFC cage.

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In a recent episode of the JRE MMA Show (#177), UFC commentator Joe Rogan revealed how close they came to settling their differences inside the Octagon. During the episode, Rogan sat down with MMA veterans John Rallo, Matt Serra, and Din Thomas. As the discussion moved forward, Rogan then asked the owner of Shogun fights, Rallo, to revisit the time he nearly arranged a fight between the two rock stars around 2006–2007.

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Joe Rogan and guests revisit the Kid Rock vs Tommy Lee feud

According to Rallo, the situation escalated after Pamela Anderson split from Lee and asked him to tell Rock to stop contacting her. Later, when Lee met Rallo, they even discussed the possibility of turning the feud into a pay-per-view fight.

“I’m saying to Tommy, I go, yo, dude, I go, f–k him,” Joe Rogan said. “You should fight him on pay-per-view. Imagine all the money that would make. I go, I’ll fight his f–king security guy! Like, we’ll f**king make a whole thing of it. And he goes, ‘Man, that’s brilliant.’”

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To set up a potential UFC fight between Kid Rock and Tommy Lee, John Rallo later contacted Joe Rogan so that Lee could directly pitch his idea of settling the feud in the Octagon. However, the fight between Kid Rock and Tommy Lee never materialized. Even so, tensions escalated at various points, but the UFC bout never came together.

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In 2007, Kid Rock allegedly punched Tommy Lee at the MTV Video Music Awards, an incident that later became one of the most infamous moments in MTV history. Even after that, Lee’s management still considered the possibility of a UFC fight between Lee and Kid Rock.

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“I bring him in, and I told him, I said, look, when we’re going to Long Beach,” John Rallo added. “I know Rogan, I can have him come in and you can tell him your ideas. And he goes, ‘Alright, alright.’ So I bring Joe and Eddie [Bravo], they meet him, he tells Joe he wants to fight [Kid Rock], literally.”

However, the fight ultimately never happened. Kid Rock turned down the offer, saying that whoever lost the fight would have their life “ruined” in terms of public image.

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After that, Tommy Lee also stepped back from the idea. However, the matter later went into a brief legal dispute in court. Eventually, authorities closed the case with “no criminal charge,” after Tommy Lee chose not to pursue it further.

Even today, people still continue to discuss the controversy, especially in the context of unrealized celebrity matchups and online “what if” scenarios like Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg, which people widely speculated about but never actually materialized.

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Although Kid Rock and Tommy Lee’s rivalry played out in real life, many still believe a UFC-style showdown between them could have drawn massive pay-per-view numbers, given their popularity in the music world.

Separately, Pamela Anderson has not spoken in detail about the full extent of the altercation between Kid Rock and Tommy Lee. However, she does reference related events in her memoir, where she shares her perspective on that period.

Pamela Anderson on the infamous brawl between Kid Rock and Tommy Lee

During her time as a prominent figure in Hollywood and the American entertainment industry, Pamela Anderson has often seen her name linked with several high-profile personalities. However, she has been married four times in her life. One of her most notable marriages was with Tommy Lee, which lasted from 1995 to 1998, and the couple has two sons together.

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After their separation, Anderson began dating Kid Rock in 2001, and the two also got engaged. However, their relationship ended in 2003. Later, they briefly reconciled and married in 2006, but the marriage lasted only a few months. During that period, Anderson reportedly asked Lee to help her tell Kid Rock not to contact her, which, in turn, created tension between Kid Rock and Tommy Lee.

“MTV must have been thrilled. I told the press waiting outside that we were bamboozled. Boys will be boys,” Pamela Anderson writes.

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Even after all these years, people still bring up the rivalry between Tommy Lee and Kid Rock. So, what would happen if the two ever stepped into a UFC cage and traded punches? And more importantly, who would walk out as the winner?