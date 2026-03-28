Joe Rogan Remembers UFC Veteran Who Used to Scrap With His Brother for Fun

Joe Rogan loves the action inside the UFC octagon, but he’s also drawn to a different, wilder kind of fight. It’s the world of unconventional yard fighting, which coincidentally also reminds him of a certain UFC veteran.

“I wonder what he’s up to these days. He was a fun guy,” said Rogan on JRE #2474. “He was a fun fighter to watch. Fun dude like in person, too. He and his brother used to beat the s–t out of each other on the yard, like in the front yard. They would have like full-on MMA fights, like full power. They just beat the piss out of each other in the front yard.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

I was like, “Boys, save it.” It’s crazy. That’s a young man’s game. They had like a bunch of guys hanging around. It looked like it was a picnic or something like that. They decided, Let’s spice this picnic up. You and me fight, motherf–ker.” And they would fight like fight.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The fighter in question is none other than Joe Lauzon. Lauzon was an aggressive fighter, very capable on his feet. He was, however, widely celebrated as one of the best grapplers and submission artists. Despite his grappling-heavy approach, he seemed like a fan favorite. However, apart from this, there are other reasons why ‘J-Lau’ was widely loved.

The time was 2005, and Lauzon was yet to enter UFC. However, he boasted quite an impressive record in the regional circuits. But what made him viral was backyard fighting with his brother, Dan. Joe Rogan particularly remembers those antics, which came up during a discussion with comedian Dave Smith on his podcast.

ADVERTISEMENT

Notably, the reason behind the backyard fighting was merely an attempt from Joe to teach his younger brother a lesson. But the video of their fighting was shot and put out on a public platform. And that eventually blew up. Now, similar to Joe, Dan was also a professional MMA fighter boasting a record of 17-6 and a brief stint at the UFC.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago via Instagram

So, the clips of the two brothers fighting were surely an interesting spectacle for the MMA fans or personalities who came across them. While the initial brawl was for a reason, the subsequent clashes just turned out to be a fun sport for the Lauzon brothers and their friends. But when we talk about Joe’s UFC career in particular, how did it turn out?

ADVERTISEMENT

A look into UFC veteran Joe Lauzon’s career

Joe Lauzon is one of those veteran names who entered the UFC in 2006 and had a more than a decade-long career till 2019. Not just that, in the process, ‘J-Lau’ secured wins over fellow veterans like Michael Chiesa, Diego Sanchez, and Jeremy Stephens, among others. Is that all? No, there’s a lot more the American achieved in his UFC career.

Notably, Lauzon’s 13 out of his 15 UFC wins came via finishes, which include both submissions and knockouts. And for that, Lauzon has won 15 post-fight bonuses. To this date, he is tied in the fourth position for that accolade, alongside Jim Miller, Dustin Poirier, and Justin Gaethje.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, when we talk about his overall career in the leading MMA promotion, it was mixed with both wins and losses. After securing a victory in his last fight against Jonathan Pearce in 2019, Lauzon bowed out and retired with a record of 15-12 in the UFC. And thus ended a 13-year-long career in the leading MMA promotion, which featured intriguing rivalries with fellow veterans like Jim Miller.

On that note, how do you think Joe Lauzon’s MMA career, especially in the UFC, panned out? Do share your thoughts in the comments below!