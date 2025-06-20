Joe Rogan Reveals Bizarre $67M Top Gear Tale of One Producer Losing License

UFC color commentator and podcast host Joe Rogan has never shied away from speaking his mind, especially when it comes to calling out national policies. Unapologetically outspoken, the Austin native has repeatedly taken aim at what he sees as authoritarian or illogical laws around the world, with Canada being one of his most frequent targets. For years, Rogan has refused to set foot in Canada, citing what he sees as excessive government control and overreaching laws.

Expressing his frustration on his podcast last year, he bluntly declared, “I’m done with Canada.” He further vowed never to return to the country, accusing it of undergoing a “communist” takeover unless then-Prime Minister was removed from power. Even though Justin Trudeau is no longer in power, Joe Rogan’s criticism hasn’t let up. In April, he once again refused to travel to Canada for UFC 315, insisting he would “rather go to Russia.” Now, Most recently, the podcaster turned his attention to the UK’s traffic laws.

On episode #2339 of The Joe Rogan Experience, the podcaster was in conversation with comedians Luis J. Gomez and Big Jay Oakerson when the topic turned to overly cautious New York City cab drivers, who, they claimed, now drive nervously out of fear of breaking traffic laws. That discussion led the Austin native to recall a baffling incident from the UK involving a surprising case of strict traffic enforcement. He cited Andy Wilman, a producer of the iconic British motoring show Top Gear, who had his driver’s license revoked for exceeding the speed limit by just 4 mph.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Rogan remarked, “Yeah, like please break the law — this is crazy. That guy who’s one of the producers of Top Gear in the UK, he got his license revoked ’cause he went 24 miles an hour in a 20-mile-an-hour zone. They took his license away for 6 months… How rough is England?… That is so crazy.”

AD

On December 23, 2024, 62-year-old Wilman was driving his Porsche Macan along the A205, a road with a speed limit of 20 mph. A camera for traffic enforcement caught his car going 24 mph. Even though the speeding was only a little bit over the limit, Wilman had already been caught speeding three times before. So, the court gave him a six-month driving ban and a fine of about £1,400.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

British commentator challenges Joe Rogan in viral podcast exchange

Joe Rogan’s podcast, is one of the most popular shows in the world, consistently drawing over 15 million listeners. It has become a cultural touchpoint, especially among younger audiences. However, the show has also faced significant criticism for allegedly spreading misinformation, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic—on topics ranging from vaccines to conspiracy theories involving history and geopolitics.

One striking example came last year, when Iron Man actor Terrence Howard appeared on the podcast and made a series of bizarre claims, including that he could “rebuild Saturn without gravity.” While many dismissed these statements as outlandish, Joe Rogan responded by saying “it made sense” to him, expressing belief in what Howard said. Not everyone has shared the podcaster’s open-mindedness. Author and columnist Douglas Murray directly confronted him during a podcast appearance, criticizing the types of guests Rogan tends to feature—such as Darryl Cooper and Daryl Ian Carroll.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Murray said, “I feel you’ve opened the door to quite a lot of people who now got a big platform, who have been throwing out counter-historical stuff of a very dangerous kind.” He continued, “These guys are not historians, they’re not knowledgeable about anything—why listen to their views on Churchill?”

What do you think of Joe Rogan and the many different people he has on his podcast? Should he be more critical and question what they say, especially when they push conspiracy theories? Please leave your thoughts in the space below.