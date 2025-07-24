Joe Rogan Reveals He Saw Alex Pereira’s UFC Takeover Coming Long Before His Historic Rise

Joe Rogan’s long-standing connection to combat sports has given him something rare — an almost prophetic sense for what’s coming in MMA. The veteran UFC commentator and podcaster has developed what many would call a sharp sixth sense — a sharp instinct for rising stars in the Octagon. One of Rogan’s most striking predictions came in 2021, when a relatively unknown Alex Pereira was set to make his UFC debut at UFC 268.

Slotted on the prelims, Alex Pereira was far from a household name. But to Joe Rogan, the signs were already clear. Speaking with Daniel Cormier ahead of the card, Rogan didn’t hold back: “I cannot overstate how excited I am about the debut of Alex Pereira. You want to talk about a guy with ridiculous power? That’s Alex Pereira. …That’s what a scary kickboxer Alex Pereira is — perhaps the most feared kickboxer on Earth.”

Cormier didn’t buy into it at the time, but he changed his mind soon after. That same night, ‘Poatan’ detonated a flying knee on Andreas Michailidis, announcing his arrival with a bang. It marked the start of one of the most electrifying rises in recent memory. Within a year, he defeated Israel Adesanya to capture the middleweight title. Not long after, he moved up and conquered the light heavyweight division — becoming a two-division UFC champion.

The podcaster’s foresight? Spot-on. In his recent conversation with Khalil Rountree Jr. on JRE MMA Show #168, Joe Rogan revisited those early instincts: “He was a guy I talked up big time when he was in Glory. When I found out he was coming over to the UFC, I was like, ‘Buckle up, because this is just different. He just hits different.’ And, you know, his frame’s different too. He moves differently.”

via Imago MMA: UFC 300 – Pereira vs Hill Apr 13, 2024 Las Vegas, Nevada, USA Alex Pereira red gloves reacts after defeating Jamahal Hill blue gloves during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena Nevada USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMarkxJ.xRebilasx 20240413_mcd_su5_217

That prediction couldn’t have been more accurate. Alex Pereira didn’t just live up to the hype — he surpassed it. His UFC rise has been nothing short of remarkable, arguably more dominant than even Conor McGregor’s. Unlike McGregor, Pereira successfully defended his titles in succession, with his light heavyweight reign now viewed as one of the most impressive in recent UFC history.

In the past year alone, the Brazilian fought three times, defended his belt each time, and stood out as a consistent highlight on an otherwise lackluster slate of UFC fight cards.

Joe Rogan crowns Alex Pereira as UFC’s ultimate “boogeyman”

Joe Rogan saw it coming long before the rest of the MMA world caught on. Back at UFC 268, he urged Daniel Cormier to keep a close eye on Alex Pereira. But at the time, Cormier wasn’t fully convinced. He felt the 34-year-old newcomer still needed to prove himself against elite competition like Israel Adesanya before earning the hype.

Fast forward 39 months, and Pereira didn’t just prove the podcaster right — he shattered all expectations. Even Joe Rogan, who was the first to recognize Pereira’s potential, admits that few could have predicted such a rapid, dominant rise from a veteran in his mid-30s.

During a special four-hour ‘Fight Companion’ episode in January 2024, filmed in New York, Joe Rogan sat down with longtime friends Joey Diaz, Brendan Schaub, and Eddie Bravo to reflect on Pereira’s incredible journey to becoming a two-division UFC champion. That night, he also looked back at the moment he proved Cormier completely wrong. Many doubted whether Pereira could survive in a division stacked with elite wrestlers and grapplers.

Joe Rogan said: “Bro, I remember I was telling people about him before he entered the UFC. I was telling DC (Daniel Cormier). DC didn’t believe me. He was like, ‘Come on.’ I go, ‘Dude, you gotta listen to me. You gotta listen to me. This guy has that crazy power. He’s got something weird, where he hits guys, they look confused.’ I watched him beat everything.”

There’s no doubt Alex Pereira has already cemented himself as a Hall of Fame-caliber fighter. But lately, things haven’t been as smooth. Earlier this year, he suffered his first loss at light heavyweight, falling to Magomed Ankalaev. The upside? He’ll soon have a chance to redeem himself — they scheduled the rematch for UFC 320. Can Pereira bounce back and reclaim his throne? Drop your thoughts below.