Joe Rogan Reveals How He Knew Sean Strickland Would Beat Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 328

Long-time UFC color commentator Joe Rogan may be a soothsayer, at least according to him. The podcaster recently appeared on his podcast, Joe Rogan Experience, featuring Tom Segura on episode #2505, where he revealed exactly how and why he thought Sean Strickland would beat Khamzat Chimaev in their title fight at UFC 328 on May 9.

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“It was an upset,” Rogan said when Segura questioned whether it was. “I thought it could happen that way… A lot of people, like Ari [Shaffir], were arguing with me on Protect Our Parks. He’s like, ‘You always say that when someone doesn’t [have] a chance. You always hype it up.’ [But] I [thought] Strickland [could] win this fight because Strickland is like insanely durable.

“He’s scary cuz he doesn’t go away. He’s not going to get tired. He doesn’t go away. He’s tough as s—t. He was abused when he was young, so he’s angry. Like he’s dangerous and he’s super skillful. Very hard to hit.”

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USA Today via Reuters MMA: UFC 278- Albazi vs Figueiredo, Aug 20, 2022 Salt Lake City, Utah, USA Joe Rogan after the fight between Amir Albazi red gloves and Francisco Figueiredo blue gloves during UFC 278 at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports, 20.08.2022 17:42:50, 18903440, NPStrans, Joe Rogan, MMA PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJeffreyxSwingerx 18903440

Rogan’s assessment that Sean Strickland’s win was an upset was absolutely true. Chimaev entered the fight as a -550 favorite to win. Meanwhile, Strickland was a +420 underdog. And despite those odds, ‘Tarzan’ managed to overcome Khamzat Chimaev’s takedowns and win via split decision. This suggests that Rogan possesses some knowledge that others simply don’t.

And considering his in-depth knowledge about MMA, that’s not a far-fetched prospect. However, even Joe Rogan can’t be right absolutely 100 percent of the time. According to a 2022 report from MMA Mania, the podcaster claimed that he used to bet on MMA fights to make some extra cash. And he used to have an 84 percent success rate. That’s not bad.

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But what made Rogan especially impressed by Strickland’s win was something else. After Strickland became the new UFC middleweight champion, he revealed that he had injured his shoulder while training for the fight. While this may have come as a bit of a shock for everyone else, the color commentator wasn’t shocked.

“He fought in one with a blown-out shoulder,” Rogan added. “He f—ked his shoulder up like the week of the fight… I could tell when he was warming up before the fight started… Like he was warming up, doing this, and he kept doing this. And that’s what you do when your arm hurts… [That’s how he] went to a world title fight against the scariest guy in the division and beat him with one arm.”

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While Rogan’s prediction came true, he has now made a scary one about Chimaev.

Joe Rogan is concerned about Khamzat Chimaev competing at RAF after his loss to Sean Strickland

After suffering the first loss of his MMA career against Sean Strickland, Khamzat Chimaev is preparing for an unusual return to competition. The former UFC middleweight champion is set to face Dillon Danis in a wrestling match at RAF 10 on June 13, but not everyone is convinced it’s the right move. And that someone is Joe Rogan.

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During a recent podcast, Joe Rogan admitted he is worried about the risks involved with competing in grappling events so soon after a major setback. Rogan explained that injuries can happen at any moment, recalling a recent bout where Gleison Tibau was fighting, and he took his opponent down, and blew out his knee.

“So that could happen to f—ing anybody…,” Rogan said about Chimaev.

“Wrestlers blow their knees out all the time.”

Despite Rogan’s fears, Khamzat Chimaev has no other option but to fight, since he has signed a contract. And unlike Rogan’s prediction, the fight could act as a massive morale booster right after Chimaev’s devastating loss.