Joe Rogan Reveals Jiu-Jitsu Life Hack He Uses to Avoid People With No Character

Joe Rogan believes that Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu is more than just a combat art; it is a compass. The longtime UFC commentator and podcast host has spent decades on the mat, and along the way, he discovered more than just self-defense and conditioning. He discovered a lens through which he sees other people in and around his life. And if you train jiu-jitsu too? That’s an instant green flag.

Rogan recently revealed this on JRE #2359, sharing what he described as a “life hack” for determining who is worth hanging out with. Jiu-jitsu serves as a filter in his life. It filters out those who give up when things become tough and reveals those who welcome challenges. “If you’ve been doing jiu-jitsu eight years, I can 99% sure I can hang out with you,” the JRE host said.

He further added, “You’re a dude who’s got his s— together.” In other words, surviving that long on the mat requires character rather than talent. And that character is exactly what the UFC commentator is drawn to. “You get d——- in all walks of life,” he said. “But for the most part, you get people of character [in jiu-jitsu].”

As a result, Joe Rogan considers it one of the most fulfilling disciplines, both mentally and emotionally. “Jiu-jitsu is the opposite of boring,” he continued on the podcast. “It’s really good for your head. You have to have character to stick it out.” And he’d know. Rogan’s experience with Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu dates back to the 1990s, when Royce Gracie was submitting much larger men in the early UFC.

From the get-go, Rogan was hooked. He learned from giants like Jean Jacques Machado and Eddie Bravo, eventually obtaining black belts in both gi and no-gi styles. His admiration for the art surely runs deep. He sees it as a human chess game rather than combat: solving problems under pressure, sweat in your eyes, and someone trying to choke you.

However, it’s this mindset that keeps him coming back and why he surrounds himself with others who get it. Jiu-jitsu, according to the JRE host, builds more than fighters; it builds people. And if you’ve been at it long enough, you’re probably someone he wants in his group.

But is there a specific belt that you’ll have to achieve first? Well, not exactly. However, he surely will respect you a lot if you’re a purple belt, which he believes is harder to achieve compared to a black belt in Jiu-Jitsu. But why?

Joe Rogan’s hot take on Jiu-Jitsu belts

So, what does it take to win Joe Rogan’s deep respect in the Jiu-Jitsu world? Well, it’s not necessary to walk about with a black belt knotted around your waist. According to him, there is one rank that stands out: the purple belt. No, it is not due to its place in the belt hierarchy. It’s because of the requirements a person must meet to get there.

Purple belts, according to the UFC commentator, are built differently. They’ve reached the point where Jiu-Jitsu is no longer a novelty and has evolved into a way of life. In his opinion, gaining a purple belt is more difficult than earning a black belt, not because of technical complexity, but because of the grind. Most individuals just quit before this stage.

“If you can get to purple belt, you’re a black belt—you just gotta stay on that path,” he told Mel Gibson on his podcast. That belt shows guts, proper technique, and complete mental commitment. He adds that for women, it’s a completely different kind of challenge owing to physical differences, making the accomplishment all the more satisfying.

By the time someone obtains a purple belt, they’ve been crushed enough times to understand how to remain calm under pressure. It’s no longer about surviving on the mat; it’s also about solving problems in the middle of a roll and understanding why something works. That kind of insight, Rogan says, is what differentiates dabblers from real martial artists. And if you’ve made it thus far, you have the mindset he prefers around him.