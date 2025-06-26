Joe Rogan Reveals Secret to Grilling for 6 Hours During UFC Commentary

Color commentator Joe Rogan has been a fixture in the UFC for nearly three decades. He joined the organization well before it was acquired by Zuffa LLC — the company established by the Fertitta brothers and Dana White. Since then, Rogan has earned his place as the “ultimate voice of MMA,” known for his insightful commentary from the broadcast booth. Rogan’s UFC journey began in 1997 as a backstage interviewer, balancing that role alongside his stand-up comedy career and hosting duties on the hit show Fear Factor.

As time went on, the UFC transformed from just a side hustle into something way more significant for him — a passion he likes to call his “vacation.” Even so, the work is far from a walk in the park. From kicking off the early prelims to dissecting the main event, Joe Rogan frequently tackles six consecutive fights in one night — a grueling challenge that requires razor-sharp focus and extensive expertise.

While this grind may have come easier in his younger days, now approaching 60, even the podcaster admits that the mental toll is significant. Remembering past matchups, analyzing real-time fight dynamics, and explaining intricate submissions is no walk in the park. So, how does he keep performing at such a high level at 57? On episode #2242 of The Joe Rogan Experience, he gave fans a peek into his regimen — crediting supplements and nootropics for keeping his mind firing on all cylinders,

“You can take exogenous ketones — it’s ketones that you drink, and it puts your body into an instant state of ketosis, where your body instantly starts to burn fat. It actually is really good mentally. I take exogenous ketones sometimes when I have to perform, when I have to do something. So I’ve taken them before. UFCs too — UFCs are like the big mind-f*** for me because it’s six hours of thinking. I have to think about previous fights, I have to predict techniques, I have to see what’s going on.”

via Getty LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JULY 08: Bo Nickal talks with Joe Rogan after his middleweight fight during the UFC 290 event at T-Mobile Arena on July 08, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

He also shared another go-to brain booster,

“Another thing is, I eat these — gummies now — Alpha Brain gummies. But I always take some type of nootropic. NeuroGum — or there’s NeuroGum mints too.”

In addition to his supplement stack, Joe Rogan has long been a vocal advocate for psychedelic substances. He regularly champions the legalization of cannabis, highlighting its wide range of medical and therapeutic benefits. Rogan also openly supports the consciousness-expanding potential of psychedelics such as LSD, psilocybin mushrooms, and DMT. Documenters have well documented his passion for these substances over the years.

Joe Rogan shares what it would take for him to retire from the UFC

Joe Rogan kicked off his UFC journey back in the ’90s, stepping in as a backstage interviewer for the promotion. But he took a break for a while — that is, until the Fertitta brothers and Dana White swooped in and snagged the UFC for $2 million. While the new ownership was moving UFC’s headquarters from New York to Los Angeles, Dana White came across an old VCR tape while tidying up the office.

The tape featured an episode of the then-popular The Keenen Ivory Wayans Show, where Joe Rogan appeared as a guest. His passion for combat sports was evident, which inspired Dana White to reach out and offer him a commentary position. At the time, the UFC was facing a $40 million deficit. But the podcaster, driven by his love for the sport and the thrill of front-row action, agreed to work for free. He called UFC 12 and UFC 13 without compensation, simply for the opportunity to be part of the show.

That call kicked off a lasting friendship between Rogan and White — a bond that would define the UFC’s voice for years to come. Since then, the two have seen the UFC transform from a struggling outfit into a $12 billion powerhouse. Their connection is so strong that it’s actually written into Joe Rogan’s contract.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Speaking on his podcast, Joe Rogan revealed, “I don’t think about retiring,” the podcaster claimed. “If Dana White quits I might quit. . . . It’s actually in my contract, if he leaves I leave. So, in my contract, if he leaves I don’t have to stay. I wouldn’t be doing it if it wasn’t for him! He’s my friend.”

As Joe Rogan steps back behind the mic for UFC 317 this weekend, he’s proving once again why he’s the go-to voice of MMA. It’s a title he’s earned over decades of electrifying and memorable commentary.