Joe Rogan Reveals Truth Behind Donald Trump ‘Mad’ Conspiracy at UFC 327

For Joe Rogan, the internet got it all wrong. What seemed to be an awkward, heated meeting with Donald Trump at UFC 327 suddenly escalated into a full-fledged conspiracy: that the president was furious with him. However, according to the UFC commentator, the truth couldn’t have been more different.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

When the JRE host spoke with comic Luis J. Gomez, he shot down the speculation immediately. Addressing claims that the POTUS had confronted or embarrassed him cageside, Joe Rogan clarified that there was no tension behind the handshake. The viral clip may have told one story, but the real conversation told another.

ADVERTISEMENT

“No, it was the opposite,” he said on JRE #2486. “It was literally the opposite. I texted him on Friday about ibogaine. I told him about it; I said how effective it is, and I said it’s been held up for so long.

“And he said, what are you looking for? Are you looking for FDA approval? He goes, ‘That sounds good to me.’ He said, ‘Let’s do it!'”

ADVERTISEMENT

Overton on X: “Joe Rogan reveals what President Trump said to him at UFC 327 in Miami — and it wasn’t at all what the internet rumors suggested. It was actually the exact opposite. GOMEZ: “The other thing, the big conspiracy theory is that Trump is mad at you, when he came up to you at UFC https://t.co/d1kxhFRy5H” / X

That’s what made the UFC 327 interaction so different from what people assumed. Donald Trump approached Joe Rogan the next night, not to condemn him, but to follow up.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So, literally he sees me at the UFC the next day, shakes my hand, and says it’s done,” he continued. “That’s what he saying and I said, ‘Thank you, sir.’ It wasn’t like he was mad at me at all; it was the opposite.”

And that context changes everything. Because, while the UFC commentator has publicly criticized Donald Trump on his recent foreign policy and the Iran conflict, their meeting in Miami revealed something quite different: a working relationship that still functions behind the scenes, even when public opinion doesn’t always align with it.

ADVERTISEMENT

More significantly, it revealed why Joe Rogan reached out in the first place.

Joe Rogan and his advocacy for the psychedelic treatment to help veterans

Ibogaine, the psychedelic treatment that the UFC commentator has consistently advocated for, is believed to have significant potential in helping people suffering from addiction and PTSD, particularly veterans.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite mounting evidence of its effectiveness, he claims that many have had to travel outside of the United States to get access to it. And now, that conversation has moved beyond just talk. Shortly after UFC 327, the JRE host was present at the White House when President Trump signed an executive order to speed up research into psychedelic therapies.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He (Joe Rogan) wrote me a little note about this,” Donald Trump said during the signing. “I had it checked out. I didn’t just do it. I had it checked out.

“I went to Bobby (RFK Jr.) and (Dr. Mehmet Oz) and some of the other people that work. Everybody came back with the same answer.”

So, what began as a text message quickly became a policy movement within days. And when the internet focused on body language and speculation, Joe Rogan focused on results. In his account of events, there was no drama—just a conversation that led to an action.