Joe Rogan Reveals Unlikely Scenario That Could Motivate Elon Musk to Make Tesla Phones

The world’s richest man, Elon Musk, may be a polarizing figure in the media, but no one can take away the fact that he’s been at the forefront of innovation across many domains in modern technology. From electric cars to new-age spacecrafts, the South African-born has helped realize innovations that are slowly changing the world. However, there is one industry in the tech world that Musk has yet to venture into, and that is the cellphone industry. His close friend Joe Rogan recently weighed in on it.

The cellphone, or as people now call it, the smartphone industry, is worth over $600 billion. So getting into this space would be a no-brainer for Elon Musk. There were speculations surrounding a potential Tesla phone. However, the tech billionaire has mentioned that he doesn’t plan on entering this industry unless he really needs to. Joe Rogan recalled Musk’s opinions about making a cell phone, and believes there is one condition that’ll compel him to start working on one.

Joe Rogan talked about privacy in cellphones during a conversation with NFL star Aaron Rodgers recently. He claims to have spoken to a “legit security expert”—an expert who claimed that most phones can be easily hacked. As such, Rogan believes Elon Musk could be compelled to make a Tesla phone if he’s subject to a privacy breach.

“He’s talked about it [making a phone]. But he’s like, ‘I hope I don’t have to make a phone’. That’s what he says,” Joe Rogan stated on the #2325 JRE episode. “But if they get in his iPhone and f—ing texts get leaked, and that kind of s–t happens, maybe he will.”



Joe Rogan’s concerns about phones getting are legitimate because earlier this year, Apple had to pay $95 million for a lawsuit. The lawsuit in question had the plaintiffs claiming that Siri, Apple’s AI assistant, unintentionally recorded sensitive conversations.

via Imago May 30, 2020, Kennedy Space Center, FL, United States of America: Elon Musk, CEO and lead designer, SpaceX, participates in a post launch news conference for the NASA SpaceX Crew Demo-2 mission at Kennedy Space Center, May 30, 2020, in Cape Canaveral, Florida. Kennedy Space Center United States of America – ZUMAp138 20200530_zaa_p138_136 Copyright: xKimxShiflett/Nasax

Although the company denied any wrongdoing, it had to pay the price. Well, recording conversations isn’t the only thing that people should be wary of when they use cellphones. In fact, Rogan was told about another danger by one of his old guests on his JRE podcast.

Joe Rogan was once warned about phones tracking people’s locations

In 2020, Joe Rogan had a fellow podcast host, announcer, and entrepreneur, Adam Curry, on his show, who spoke about the dangers of getting tracked by cell phones. To quell his anxiety, Curry had shifted his preference to a more non-trackable option, as the 60-year-old revealed that there is more than one type of application that has the capability to track a person’s location and activity.

“Your phone is always f—ing with you. It’s notifying, and I just didn’t want to be a part of that,” Joe Rogan’s guest stated. “This is actually a new flip phone from T-Mobile Alcatel, and it has KaiOS. So it’s not really a trackable OS… All the apps, they’re all tracking you. They’re all doing all kinds of s–t.”

Well, there are always pros and cons when it comes to technology, but privacy seems to be the biggest issue that people are concerned with. While Elon Musk claims that “the idea of making a phone makes me want to die,” there is always the possibility that he could enter the cellphone market in the name of “protecting privacy.” Would you be on board with that? Let us know your thoughts in the comments down below.