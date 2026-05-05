Joe Rogan Roasted on National TV for Bizarre Gas Station Health Habit: “The F— Are You Doing?”

It’s nothing new for Joe Rogan to be proven wrong. However, talk show host John Oliver, from ‘Last Week Tonight,’ took things to a whole new level. On Sunday night’s episode, Oliver called out the 58-year-old and thoroughly embarrassed the podcaster over a bizarre confession from 2018 on his JRE podcast about a gas station health habit.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I just took some,” the UFC color commentator told guest Hamilton Morris, which the HBO host displayed on his show for his viewers to watch. “I f—ed up my knee the other day. I did something, and it’s been stiff and painful. So I iced it before I came here, and I just took six of them. See what happens…”

ADVERTISEMENT

Rogan, of course, is talking about taking the gas-station drug Kratom. These are, by the way, readily available at gas stations across the United States. But the catch is, it has been deemed increasingly unsafe. And despite that, Kratom’s popularity has surged across the country tremendously. So, clearly, it’s a bad idea to take more than one dose of it, right?

Well, Rogan didn’t feel that way, as he admitted to taking 10 doses of Kratom at once. “Now I get why people might think it’s a drug,” he said, confessing that taking eight to 10 pills can “f—k you up.” He proceeded to display a few packets of the brand, but funnily enough, didn’t know their exact name, even though he popped 10 doses.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Joe, Joey, Josephine, what the f—k are you doing?” Oliver mocked Rogan. “You didn’t even know the name of the pill or how many you were supposed to take. What did you know? Because it seems the main knowledge you had about those pills before taking them was that they were pills! And that was apparently enough for you to happily toss half a dozen of them back.”

USA Today via Reuters MMA: UFC 278- Albazi vs Figueiredo, Aug 20, 2022 Salt Lake City, Utah, USA Joe Rogan after the fight between Amir Albazi red gloves and Francisco Figueiredo blue gloves during UFC 278 at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports, 20.08.2022 17:43:26, 18903433, NPStrans, Joe Rogan, MMA PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJeffreyxSwingerx 18903433

The HBO host, of course, explained to people that these pills are addictive, adding that during their research, they found people talking about how difficult it is to quit them.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Unfortunately, right now, it’s become incumbent upon all of us to make ourselves aware of the potential dangers here,” Oliver added. “Because these products can be much more addictive than you think, more powerful than you may even want them to be, and contain things you did not sign up for. So, if I may quote Joe Rogan, something I really don’t love to do, it’s crucial to know that this stuff could, in his words, ‘f—k you up.’”

ADVERTISEMENT

“But unlike Joe Rogan,” Oliver continued, poking fun at Rogan. “It’s just as crucial [not to] then swallow 10 of them.”

But what exactly is Kratom?

ADVERTISEMENT

The many faces of Kratom, Joe Rogan may not have known about

The thing about Kratom is—it’s a tree from Southeast Asia. And the products derived from its leaves are sold through various means. You can find them online and in stores. Although it’s sold as a supplement, people often use it for self-medication for various conditions.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the FDA, there’s not much known about Kratom, scientifically. However, the Mayo Clinic claims kratom is unsafe, pointing to a laundry list of undesirable side effects and thousands of reports to poison control centers because of the drug.

There have been thousands of overdose cases. And since there’s a lack of regulation surrounding the products, there’s been major backlash towards the product. People have even called for reform and a national ban.

Joe Rogan may have stopped taking the pills, but John Oliver didn’t miss the opportunity to humiliate him on national television for it. What are your thoughts on the drug?