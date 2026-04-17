Joe Rogan Roots for UFC’s Rival Amid Fighter Pay Drama: “Just Give the Money to the Fighters”

Fighter pay has long been a sticking point in the UFC under Dana White. And color commentator Joe Rogan has repeatedly backed the push for better compensation for fighters. So when the UFC’s biggest rival yet entered the market, the 58-year-old podcaster didn’t hesitate to applaud it—even while remaining closely tied to the promotion. Who’s this rival?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

It’s Netflix, of course. After putting together some massive boxing events, the streaming giant is set to broadcast Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano’s MMA fight on May 16 in Inglewood, California. The card also includes former UFC fighters Francis Ngannou, Nate Diaz, and Mike Perry. And Joe Rogan views this as great news for the fighters.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s exciting that Netflix is doing it,” Joe Rogan said in his podcast. “I like that there’s another place people can go. Here’s the thing: it’s Netflix. Netflix has an insane amount of money, and they keep raking it in… They’ve just gotta give people exciting things to want to watch, and they’ll keep making more money.

“They have a completely different business model. Obviously, I’m not a businessman. In fact, I am a terrible businessman, but I would imagine you’ll just make money by giving people awesome s— so they keep tuning in. In that sense, they’re not gonna lose any money. There [are] a lot of MMA fans [who] probably subscribe to Netflix just so they can watch that fight.

ADVERTISEMENT

USA Today via Reuters MMA: UFC 278- Albazi vs Figueiredo, Aug 20, 2022 Salt Lake City, Utah, USA Joe Rogan after the fight between Amir Albazi red gloves and Francisco Figueiredo blue gloves during UFC 278 at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports, 20.08.2022 17:42:50, 18903440, NPStrans, Joe Rogan, MMA PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJeffreyxSwingerx 18903440

“Good for the fighters, [that’s] most important thing. I hope [it’s sustainable]. Again, I am a terrible businessman, but just give the money to the fighters? They’re the ones who fight. Without that, you’ve got nothing.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Interestingly, the UFC may have inadvertently opened the door for Netflix to enter the sport. Ronda Rousey initially approached the UFC about a fight with Gina Carano, but, as she later revealed, the promotion’s Chief Business Officer, Hunter Campbell, pushed her toward other opponents—prompting Rousey to explore alternatives.

That’s when Most Valuable Promotions (MVP), which has ties to Netflix, stepped in to organize the event. Beyond securing the bout, MVP has built a stacked card. While fighter purses haven’t been disclosed, the scale of the event suggests potential seven-figure paydays.

ADVERTISEMENT

This represents a significant challenge for the UFC, whose previous competitors lacked comparable financial backing. The impact goes beyond just the scale of the May 16 card—it also provides fighters with a viable landing spot once their UFC contracts expire. Notably, the UFC had previously been in talks with Netflix over a broadcast deal before ultimately signing with Paramount, indicating the streaming giant’s long-standing interest in MMA.

Now, with MVP—co-founded by Jake Paul, who has openly criticized Dana White and the UFC’s fighter pay structure—Netflix may have found the ideal entry point. The partnership also benefits from MVP’s proven promotional reach, having staged major events like Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson, Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano, and Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua.

ADVERTISEMENT

When it comes to fighter compensation, the contrast is stark. The UFC is often reported to distribute less than 20% of its revenue to fighters, whereas Netflix and MVP appear intent on offering significantly more competitive pay structures.

Ronda Rousey sheds light on pay structure for Netflix card

We all know how the UFC pays its fighters, right? New fighters make $12K to show and $12K to win. But what about Netflix? What are they paying their fighters further down the card? Ronda Rousey appears to have revealed those details during a recent press conference.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think it’s really important that we raise the ceiling, but also raise the floor, and one thing that I’m really proud [of] on this card is that the absolute minimum anybody will walk away with, even if they don’t have a big, long record, and even if they lose, it’s $40,000,” Rousey said. “If you fight 3 times a year, that is much more than a living wage. That’s something the UFC cannot say.”

It’s also worth noting that Netflix raised its subscription prices ahead of the Rousey vs. Carano event. While this means fans will have to shell out a little more to watch the fight, it still pales in comparison to the pay-per-view model. While the UFC has also gotten rid of the model, doing that meant that fighters at the top, who received a cut of the PPV money, won’t anymore.

ADVERTISEMENT

There’s a real shift brewing in the MMA landscape. Netflix doesn’t just have the financial muscle to challenge the UFC—and with its backing of MVP, it’s no longer far-fetched to imagine tougher days ahead for the UFC. Do you see this as a genuine turning point for the sport?