Joe Rogan’s Absence Unveils UFC 318 Booth Shake-Up With Ex-Fighter Beside Daniel Cormier

Joe Rogan rarely skips a high-stakes UFC event, especially when an all-out banger is on deck. While the star color commentator typically avoids traveling outside the U.S., fans have grown used to his explosive reactions, shoving Daniel Cormier and Jon Anik aside whenever a jaw-dropping knockout unfolds. But in a twist for UFC 318, Rogan won’t be there cageside with his headset on.

Dustin Poirier will make his final, emotional walk in front of a hometown crowd in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Smoothie King Center is set to witness one of the UFC’s most anticipated trilogies, as ‘The Diamond’ battles Max Holloway for the BMF title. With so much history on the line, Rogan’s absence from the commentary booth might feel noticeable.

However, former UFC fighter Paul Felder will step in for Rogan, joining play-by-play ace Jon Anik and former champ Daniel Cormier at UFC 318. ‘The Irish Dragon’ has carved out a respected name as a sharp, octagon-side voice, much like Dominick Cruz, who’s also earned praise for his in-fight breakdowns. With two seasoned ex-fighters alongside Anik’s iconic voice, the commentary team remains rock-solid, ensuring a high-profile broadcast on July 19th.

It’s unclear why Joe Rogan won’t be calling Dustin Poirier’s final fight, but for those unfamiliar, this isn’t the first time Felder has stepped in for him on a major card. The retired UFC fighter previously filled Rogan’s spot at UFC 266: Volkanovski vs. Ortega. And that’s not all—Michael Bisping also filled in for Rogan at UFC 271 due to a scheduling conflict.

But what about the rest of the crew? Could there be other changes that might impact the UFC 318 spectacle? Let’s take a closer look at any major shake-ups in the broadcast team.

Other members of the broadcast team in action at UFC 318

Dana White has crafted UFC 318 with Dustin Poirier’s retirement front and center, so Joe Rogan’s presence would’ve only added to the spectacle. But it’s not just the commentary team bringing the heat. Several other familiar faces will be on deck to make the night feel truly special. The UFC would be pulling out all the stops to give ‘The Diamond’ the send-off he deserves.

Bruce Buffer remains as the voice of the octagon, screaming out fighters’ names to capture the magnitude of the entire card. UFC correspondent Heidi Androl will be on-screen conducting backstage interviews and providing much-needed quick updates. Other than that, Daniel Cormier and Paul Felder will join none other than former middleweight champ Chris Weidman at the morning weigh-in show.

The analyst desk is stacked as well, featuring Chael Sonnen, former bantamweight champ Dominick Cruz, and the recently retired former 205 lbs title challenger Anthony Smith, all bringing their analysis to break down the action. And to top it off, legendary boxing coach Teddy Atlas is set to join them, adding another layer of combat sports brilliance to the broadcast.

With that being said, what's your take on the UFC 318 broadcast team? Will Joe Rogan's absence leave a void, or can Paul Felder deliver seamlessly?