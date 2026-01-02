Joe Rogan Says Even a $1 Million Prize Can’t Match Being in the UFC

In three decades of existence, the UFC has emerged as the leading martial arts promotion in the world. However, other promotions have also thrived alongside it, providing platforms for professional MMA fighters. Leagues like PFL have built solid recognition, but according to Joe Rogan, fighters can only truly claim glory inside the UFC.

To bring fresh excitement to MMA, PFL structured its competitive system differently. Fighters competed in a tournament format with $1 million on the line, a prize that appealed to athletes and added intrigue for fans. Some even believed winning such a massive payout gave the promotion a slight edge over the UFC, where fighters earning a million often require championship status. Still, the UFC color commentator believes Dana White’s promotion offers something far bigger. In his view, a UFC belt carries more weight than any prize money.

Why UFC Gold Hits Differently

“That title is worth so much. You know it’s the name. It is the combat sports leader, and if you’re not in the UFC. I don’t care. Look, you can go to the PFL, and you can win a million-dollar tournament, and you can make money. I’m all for that. And I’m very happy for those guys. They get to feed their families, they provide, and they make a great living, and they can retire with some money in the bank. But the reality is… the part of what you’re doing, you’re trying to be the best. And if you want to be the best, you kinda have to be in the UFC.” Rogan said in the JRE MMA Show with Gable Steveson.

The UFC commentator-podcaster was never really a fan of how PFL operated. In 2021, Joe Rogan criticized Donn Davis’ promotion for its confusing matchmaking and point system during a podcast episode, though he did praise the roster for having some solid fighters. Maybe PFL actually listened to that feedback, as the promotion scrapped its $1 million tournament last year and reduced the divisional winner’s payout to $500,000.

Nevertheless, a JRE podcast guest also seemed to agree with Rogan’s take. Former NCAA champion and Olympian Gable Steveson has just begun his MMA journey, competing at LFA and Anthony Pettis FC while building a 2–0 record. That early run has given him a real feel for how the MMA scene works. Still, Steveson believes becoming a UFC champion brings far more glory than winning titles in any other promotion.

“There’s so many great leagues… You can say PFL, and you can say anything, and you can go any place and make a s—t ton of money. But once you get the stamp of UFC champion, people are like, ‘Damn, man.’ That’s him.” Steveson added in the JRE episode.

USA Today via Reuters MMA: UFC 261-Na vs Carnelossi, Apr 24, 2021 Jacksonville, Florida, USA UFC ringside announcer Brendan Fitzgerald, UFC ringside announcer Joe Rogan and UFC ringside announcer Jon Anik during UFC 261 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports, 24.04.2021 17:54:55, 15959686, NPStrans, UFC, VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, Joe Rogan, MMA PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJasenxVinlovex 15959686

Now, as the 25-year-old star actually claims that Dana White’s promotion is indeed the best in the world, he also seems to have a solidified date for making a staggering debut.

Gable Steveson Describes His Perfect World

Gable Steveson wanting to fight in the UFC isn’t a mystery to fans. The young Minnesota native has found one of the best mentors in the sport in Jon Jones and has brutally knocked out three opponents back-to-back, even counting his Dirty Boxing bout.

After proving he’s the next big thing, the former Olympian urged UFC matchmaker Mick Maynard to consider him for a UFC debut. Since then, Steveson’s hype has felt unreal, with fans eager to see him collide against heavyweight big boys under Dana White’s banner. Now, he even wants to make his first appearance on the still-projected UFC White House card.

Imago Olympic Games, Olympische Spiele, Olympia, OS 2021 FS 125kg Gable Dan STEVESON USA df. Aiaal LAZAREV KGZ Tokyo Makuhari Messe Hall Japan *** Olympic Games 2021 FS 125kg Gable Dan STEVESON USA df Aiaal LAZAREV KGZ Tokyo Makuhari Messe Hall Japan Copyright: xUnitedxWorldxWrestlingx/xKadirxCaliskanx cal

“I would really like to debut at the White House. I would like to do one or two more fights before then, and then if I can sign, do a big release, ‘Hey, he’s signed, good job,’ and then debut at the White House. That’s my perfect world,” Steveson said on the JRE podcast.

The former NCAA Olympian definitely has ambitious plans. Honestly, Steveson making his first UFC walkout at a White House event wouldn’t be surprising, especially with the massive American popularity behind him. He’s also a surging MMA prospect and clearly possesses all the ingredients to become a massive hit. Even Joe Rogan apparently warned UFC head honcho about Steveson being too over-powering fighter.

That said, do you agree with Joe Rogan’s take that the UFC is bigger than a million-dollar cash prize? Also, let us know your thoughts on Steveson’s goal of becoming a champion under Dana White’s promotion, only in the comments section below.