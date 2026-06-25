Joe Rogan Says Josh Hokit’s Michelle Obama Remark Wouldn’t Be a Big Deal Under Different Circumstances

The historic UFC Freedom 250 card on the White House South Lawn featured some fantastic fights and massive upsets, but the chaotic aftermath is what people can’t stop talking about. And beating the main event, the most viral moment of the night came from heavyweight prospect Josh Hokit, who knocked out Derrick Lewis before grabbing Joe Rogan‘s microphone and shouting a baseless conspiracy theory about Michelle Obama.

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After calling the former First Lady a man, the mainstream media went into a complete spiral, and critics have been waiting for Joe Rogan to address the matter openly. Well, the UFC color commentator has finally broken his silence on the latest episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, speaking with comedian Tim Dillon about how it was actually the venue that made all the difference.

“That guy Josh Hokit. You know, that’s like, he’s got a, a shtick,” Rogan told Dillon. “Like, he’s got a character: the Incredible Hok. And so he’s basically like a pro-wrestling bad guy who also is a really good fighter. So there’s a real problem there.

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“Well, they probably, in retrospect, if they wanted to avoid this, probably shouldn’t have had him fight on the White House lawn. Because if he said that at the T-Mobile Arena or in Madison Square Garden, totally outrageous, but not that big a deal.”

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And to be fair, Dana White has also somewhat hinted at this, as during an interview with Tomi Lahren, the UFC CEO revealed he was openly annoyed by the stunt, especially since it took place at the White House.

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“You think I’m happy about what Josh Hokit said?” he said. “You know, that the night that I’m trying to unify the country, he goes out and says something absolutely stupid like he did that night.”

Tim Dillon, on the other hand, took a more macro view of the situation. The stand-up comic, actor, and host of The Tim Dillon Show podcast claimed that Josh Hokit’s speech was a cultural high point for the MAGA movement.

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He compared it to what journalist and author Hunter S. Thompson called the peak of the 1960s counterculture—a moment when a movement reaches its highest shock value before losing influence. And according to Dillon, the UFC heavyweight’s speech was a high point for fans who saw politics as entertainment.

“People cheered, it was a party,” he said. “The fights were good. To me, every cultural thing has a moment where it just explodes, and it’s over after that.

“I do think that every movement gets to a point where you’ve done all you can do. You’ve done all you can do. When you’re standing in the octagon at a UFC fight on the White House lawn, and you’re asked if you have anything to say, and you scream, ‘Michelle Obama’s a man,’ the clock has struck midnight. I mean, I don’t know what else you could do.”

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And right now, the real problem for the UFC brass is that Josh Hokit is more than just a loudmouth; he’s a really terrifying problem at heavyweight. And maybe even he knows that, and that’s why he has doubled down on his stance of why he actually didn’t do anything wrong at UFC Freedom 250.

Josh Hokit claims he was trying to praise Michelle Obama during the White House speech

Josh Hokit is a man on the rise. The 28-year-old rose to the No. 5 spot in the rankings after a chaotic year that included a classic win over Curtis Blaydes at UFC 327. And because he keeps winning, his ‘The Incredible Hok’ bad-guy persona has only gained more traction.

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And while the UFC head honcho completely disapproved of the stunt, the UFC heavyweight himself isn’t sweating the administrative frustration or the mainstream outrage.

During a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Josh Hokit doubled down on his unwillingness to retract the statement, clearly stating that calling Michelle Obama a man was meant to be a compliment.

“I thought I was giving her a compliment,” he told Helwani. “Michelle Obama being a man … it’s like, she knows how to deal with adversity. She knows how to work hard like a man when the times get tough.”

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When the journalist pointed out that the internet did not see it as a compliment, ‘The Incredible Hok’ dismissed it, claiming that his speech was simply a showcase of American liberty.

“I thought it was a perfect opportunity to show the world how great this country is with freedom of speech,” he added. “You go somewhere [else in the world], and you say something like that, and you die. And I’m not suicidal by the way. I’m in good spirits.

“There’s a certain side that pokes at another side, and there’s no outrage there, and so I thought it was a perfect time to take a jab.”

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Whether fans saw the post-fight speech as political drama, an over-the-top heel promo, or simply another publicity stunt, it achieved one unmistakable goal: it put Josh Hokit at the center of the conversation long after the fights were over.

With Joe Rogan now framing the controversy as one of timing and location rather than censorship, the fallout from Freedom 250 is sure to remain one of the Dana White-led promotion’s most talked-about topics for weeks to come.