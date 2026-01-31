Joe Rogan Sets the Record Straight on Amy Poehler’s Golden Globe Win After His $500 Rejection

Joe Rogan is arguably one of the most recognizable personalities in the world. And when he didn’t win the Golden Globe for ‘Best Podcast’, the fans jumped in, stating their displeasure. But, Rogan didn’t even care about such recognitions.

Rogan loves doing podcasts because it allows him to have long, unscripted conversations with a wide variety of guests. Over the years, he has had discussions with people from different fields of work. And for that, Rogan’s podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, has topped the charts on many occasions. But for Rogan, his love for the work matters more than any awards.

Joe Rogan gets real about Amy Poehler’s Golden Globe win

“All of sudden, you’re going to have a contest in front of all these people wearing tuxedos, and you’re going to say now I’m not number one? F*ck off — I don’t care that I’m number one, but I am, in fact, number one. So, if all of a sudden you have a contest to decide who’s really number one amongst us. Like that amongst you. You’re allowed to have your opinion. You like Amy Poehler better than me, that’s great. I don’t care,” said Rogan on JRE #2445.

While it seems like Rogan is unhappy with Amy Poehler winning the Golden Globe award over him, that is not the case. “I’m sure it’s good, it won. I’m sure someone must love it. If it sucked, they would give it to someone else, right? I just know that Amy Poehler won and a lot of people are upset. ‘She’s had a podcast for six months and she won.’ Great. You gave it to a famous person,” he added.

This was the first time a Golden Globe award for the ‘Best Podcast’ was handed out. Among the nominations, except for Poehler’s Good Hang, SmartLess, Call Her Daddy, Armchair Expert, The Mel Robbins Podcast, and NPR’s Up First, were the other names.

Now, considering if Rogan would have sent his nominations, he had the potential to win the award. At least that’s something a majority of the fans feel. But the UFC commentator had another interesting reason to not be part of the Golden Globe nominations.

Joe Rogan highlights displeasure with nomination fees

Joe Rogan believes he is already one of the top podcasters in the world. And for that, he didn’t need any additional validation from a third party for his work. Now, that’s one of the reasons for him to steer away from Golden Globe nominations. And the other reason is the $500 registration fee for it.

“Like a lot of people say, ‘Why wasn’t Joe Rogan nominated for the Golden Globe?’ And ‘Why did you know Amy Poehler win?’ I didn’t submit. So, they asked me to submit to be nominated for the Golden Globes, and you had to pay $500. And the $500 is like for paperwork or whatever. I said, ‘No.’ I’ve been number one for six years in a row,” said Rogan on JRE #2445.

Notably, The Joe Rogan Experience has been the number one podcast on Spotify globally. And interestingly, it has held that position for six consecutive years now.

That can be linked to one of the reasons why Rogan is least bothered about any validations through awards. Now, on that note, will the UFC commentator continue his dominance in the field of podcasts? Let us know in the comments!