Joe Rogan Settles Islam Makhachev vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov Debate With Surprising Decision

Khabib Nurmagomedov may have called it quits in 2020. But the legend he birthed during his time in the promotion continues to live on. While some regard him as the ‘Greatest of All Time,’ others criticize him for not sticking around long enough to watch his perfect record crumble. Yet, to Joe Rogan, Khabib is “without doubt one of the all-time greats.”

Yet, there’s one man even the UFC color commentator thinks surpasses the legendary run ‘The Eagle’ had in the promotion. Who? Well, the honor didn’t go far from Khabib’s gym. While talking to rising star Gable Steveson in his recent podcast episode, the 58-year-old gave the honor of being even greater than Khabib to the latter’s protégé, Islam Makhachev.

Why is Islam Makhachev better than Khabib Nurmagomedov?

“The difference between Khabib and Islam is [that] Islam is elite stand-up-wise,” Joe Rogan claimed during his podcast. While claiming ‘The Eagle’ was also good on his feet, Rogan highlighted Makhachev’s first-round knockout win over Alexander Volkanovski in their rematch to suggest the man without a nickname is far greater standing up.

“That’s not in Khabib’s repertoire,” Rogan continued. “Islam is on another level. It’s like one more level above. He can knock you out standing, he can knock you out on the ground, he can submit you, he can take you down, he’s f—king huge for the weight class, especially 155. There [are] so many aspects.”

Rogan proceeded to explain that when Makhachev is matched against an elite striker, the UFC welterweight champion’s grappling levels the playing field. “You’re always thinking about that grappling when you’re striking. So when you say, like, ‘Oh, who’s a better striker, Islam or Jack Della Maddalena?’ Well, it depends, because if you’ve got to worry about that takedown, your striking is not going to be the same,” Rogan said during the podcast.

ISLAM MAKHACHEV 27-1-0 of Makhachkala, Russia defeats RENATO MOICANO 20-6-1 of Brasilia, Federal District, Brazil by submission D'Arce choke at 4:05 of round 1 during UFC 311 at the Intuit Dome, Inglewood, California

Notably, Makhachev is coming off his welterweight debut win over Jack Della Maddalena. The Aussie is considered a great striker with great take-down defense, which he showcased against Belal Muhammad. However, when matched against Makhachev, nothing appeared to go Maddalena’s way. “It’s just not going to be the same, because everything he does, you’re always looking for that takedown, Rogan highlighted.

While Joe Rogan’s prediction in the comparison between Islam and Khabib is clear as day, is that the case for others?

Former undisputed champion predicts Khabib vs. Islam

Artur Beterbiev has weighed in on the debate between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Makhachev while attending the IBA Men’s Elite World Championships in Dubai. The former undisputed light heavyweight champion was asked to choose between the two fighters.

Despite Khabib’s credentials, Beterbiev leaned toward Makhachev because of Islam’s double champ status. “If you look at what they have done in the sport… Makhachev has become a two-division champion. I will say Makhachev. But Khabib retired undefeated. He is good too,” Beterbiev told Bloody Elbow.

While the predictions are interesting, an actual fight between the two is nearly impossible. First, Khabib has long retired from the sport. And second, Makhachev would never fight his mentor, at least publicly. This leaves the public to create their own theories, and the debate to rage on for years.

That being said, the answer is much simpler—Khabib was great on the ground, but Islam is great both on the mat and on his feet, which gives him an edge. Do you agree? Or would Khabib win?