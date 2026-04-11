Joe Rogan Sheds Light on Potential “Best Striker in the World” Hailing From Khabib’s Dagestan

Russia’s Dagestan is known for producing elite wrestlers. Take Khabib Nurmagomedov and Abdulrashid Sadulaev, for example, who have become legends in their respective sports through dominant grappling backgrounds. However, Joe Rogan thinks that the “world’s best striker” may also come from Dagestan.

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In a recent episode of the JRE MMA Show (#177), the UFC commentator joined MMA veterans John Rallo, Matt Serra, and Din Thomas to discuss emerging talent from the region. The conversation shifted when Rogan played highlights of a Dagestani striker competing in ONE Championship.

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Joe Rogan highlights the best striker on Earth

“I watch it all the time. There’s this fucking cat out of Dagestan,” Rogan said on the podcast. “Do you guys know who I’m talking about? Asadula Imangazaliev… Bro, this dude is, uh, I think he’s 135 lbs. I think that’s what he fights at. And he’s like 6’1” and just a laser beam striker. Just f–ks people up.

“Like literally, might be the best striker in the world… Yeah. And he’s getting in there with Muay Thai. He’s getting in there with world Muay Thai champions and KOing them. Like three-time world Lumpinee Muay Thai champions.”

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The 22-year-old, who represents Team Mehdi Zatout—a combat sports training camp in Thailand known for producing Muay Thai, kickboxing, and MMA athletes—currently has an eight-fight winning streak in ONE Championship, where he has stopped seven opponents by knockout since joining the promotion.

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With his knockout power, he also defeated fighters like 2x Rajadamnern Stadium World Champion Kongthoranee along the way. In his most recent showdown against legendary Muay Thai fighter Nong-O, Imangazaliev dropped him with a powerful left hook to capture the vacant ONE bantamweight title.

Imangazaliev’s undefeated 12-0 kickboxing record, previously under the radar, provides the foundation for Rogan’s bold “best striker on earth” claim

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Even though Dagestan has produced many elite wrestlers, Khabib Nurmagomedov stands out as one of the most successful, combining a sambo wrestling background with strong MMA success. However, despite his dominance, Khabib primarily depended on his wrestling, averaging 5.32 takedowns per 15 minutes. His grappling-heavy style has also influenced many newer-generation fighters from the region, who continue to prioritise wrestling in their development.

Even today, his camp continues to produce new talent, including 4x Russian Champion Magomed Zaynukov, also known as “John Pork,” who now competes in the UFC. Unlike many of his Dagestani counterparts, Zaynukov brings a more striking-heavy approach, with over 60% of his wins coming by knockout.

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Before this current wave, another Dagestani athlete, Zabit Magomedsharipov, also made his mark in MMA with a highly technical and creative fighting style.

But coming back to the podcast, Rogan’s guest had an interesting take on Imangazaliev, and it had something to do with the long-lost Dagestani legend.

Rogan compares Imangazaliev and Zabit Magomedsharipov

“He looks like Zabit,” said former UFC welterweight champion Matt Serra after watching Imangazaliev’s striking highlights.

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Magomedsharipov (18-1) has built his reputation on a creative and unorthodox striking style. Although he never captured a UFC title, Magomedsharipov was a fan favorite, especially among Western audiences, for his unorthodox spinning attacks. Despite recording a 33% finish rate in his MMA career, Magomedsharipov retired in 2020 due to illness. He later transitioned into medicine and became a doctor.

Despite acknowledging this resemblance, Rogan drew a line.

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“Yes, like a slightly more robust Zabit,” he said. “But it’s different. Zabit had more of a, you know, he had an incredible style, but it was almost more taekwondo-ish. This guy’s pure Muay Thai, but he just f–ks people up, man. Oh, he’s spinning heel kicks, everything. Knees to the body.

But it’s the combinations, the way he’s throwing them. He just finds these openings on people with this precision that you’re like, ‘Motherf–ker, man.'”

After you watch the young Muay Thai standout Imangazaliev, do you think he can become the next big thing in MMA if he eventually makes the transition? Share your thoughts below.