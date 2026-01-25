Joe Rogan Shows No Mercy at Rose Namajunas’ Past as She Falls to Natalia Silva at UFC 324

Watch What’s Trending Now!

UFC 324 was meant to be about momentum. A chance for Rose Namajunas to establish herself at flyweight and move closer to another title shot. Instead, the night reopened old wounds. And when the fight slid away from her, the commentary booth made sure fans didn’t forget where this unease all began.

‘Thug’ has already lived multiple MMA lives. Champion, underdog, legend, and question mark. And against Natalia Silva, that history hummed loudly in the background, even before the judges got involved. You could feel the tension: not panic, not chaos, but the weight of expectation pressing down.

Joe Rogan revives a painful chapter during Rose Namajunas’s Silva loss at UFC 324

As Natalia Silva began to separate herself round by round at UFC 324, Joe Rogan reached backward rather than forward. While discussing Rose Namajunas’ struggles to let go of her hands, he brought up the notorious Carla Esparza rematch, which many fans still regard as one of the worst title fights in UFC history. The UFC commentator didn’t soften it either.

“I hope that fight’s not even in the Paramount archive. Delete that,” he said. It was brutal for sure, but it was not random. The Natalia Silva bout followed familiar patterns. ‘Thug’ stayed technical, patient, and defensively responsible—but urgency never arrived. Silva performed just enough everywhere. A bit faster, sharper, and a little more willing to take space.

By the second and third rounds, she was dictating the pace, forcing Rose Namajunas into reactions instead of initiations. Natalia Silva’s movements repeatedly reset the fight on her terms. She touched legs, slid at odd angles, and disrupted rhythm without overcommitting. Even when the fight veered into grappling, the 28-year-old remained composed and returned to striking exchanges, where her volume told the story.

It wasn’t domination but rather control—the kind that wins scorecards while leaving no dramatic highlights behind. That is why Joe Rogan’s comment landed the way it did. Not because it was nasty, but because it seemed like a verdict. The Esparza fight has become a synonym for inactivity, and even glimpses of that technique making a return at UFC 324 prompted comparisons. Whether it’s fair or not, that ghost still accompanies Namajunas. In fact, even she is aware of it.

Namajunas goes blunt on her Esparza fight

That awareness didn’t start with this loss. Rose Namajunas had already addressed the Esparza rematch years ago and accepted that the criticism was fair. She did not refer to it as a misunderstood strategy or high-level chess, but called it exactly what it was: bland, inactive, and disappointing. That honesty is crucial because it explains why comparisons still hurt, and she understands where they are coming from.

“No, that was definitely one of the most boring fights ever,” Namajunas said at media day for UFC Paris ahead of facing Manon Fiorot. “I don’t know, I guess being the fighter, it feels a little different when somebody, because it’s not just a sport for me, it’s an art, so when somebody critiques your art, you get a little emotional about it.”

That’s why Rogan’s comment lands harder than trash talk ever could. That’s why Rogan’s remark resonates more than trash talk ever could. The Esparza fight isn’t just a lazy narrative; Namajunas acknowledged it as a reference point. Unless she continuously breaks free from that version of herself, even controlled performances risk reopening an old chapter she’s already admitted she deserved.