Joe Rogan Sides With Jon Jones Over Alleged Dana White’s ‘Lowball’ Offer

Jon Jones dramatically turned back on retirement as soon as POTUS Donald Trump announced the UFC White House event. For Jones, it was an opportunity to be part of a one-of-a-kind event. However, Dana White & Co. had other plans as they overlooked the former heavyweight champion. And Joe Rogan is seemingly not content with that idea.

“It was a money thing. Jon was saying they wouldn’t budge over $15 million,” said Rogan on JRE Fight Companion. “This is for an interim title. If he was going to get $30 million to fight Aspinall, half of that is kind of crazy.

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He’s the greatest of all time, and he’s gonna make the White House card. If he makes the White House card, you’re like, ‘Oh s—! Jon Jones is back.’ The whole card completely changes.”

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For those unaware, Jon Jones claimed that the UFC offered him $15 million to fight at the White House event. But ‘Bones’ wasn’t ready to accept that. As such, the former heavyweight champion felt he deserved more. And when Joe Rogan came across this alleged deal, he drew parallels with the UFC offer to Jones for the Tom Aspinall fight.

Imago March 4, 2023, Las Vegas, NV, LAS VEGAS, NV, USA: LAS VEGAS, NV – MARCH 4: Jon Jones prepares to fight Ciryl Gane in their Heavyweight fight during the UFC 285 event at T-Mobile Arena on March 4, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV, USA. Las Vegas, NV USA – ZUMAp175 20230304_zsa_p175_246 Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

According to the reports, the leading MMA promotion offered ‘Bones’ around $30 million to fight Aspinall in a heavyweight title unification. However, for a speculated bout against Alex Pereira, another standout UFC fighter and two-division champion, Jones deserved more than $15 million. At least that’s what Rogan believes.

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The situation also draws parallels to former UFC heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou, who vacated his heavyweight title and left the promotion over contract and pay disagreements.

Jones’ past may have been controversial, as he has pulled out of several fights and tested positive for a banned substance. But one cannot take away his skillset as a fighter, as Rogan calls him the greatest of all time. And precisely, his professional MMA record of 28-1-0 (1 NC) backs that statement. Now, while Jones claims receiving a lowball offer, did that actually happen?

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Dana White contradicts Jon Jones UFC White House fight offer claim

UFC White House event is set to be part of America’s 250th anniversary, coinciding with POTUS Donald Trump’s birthday on June 14. As an American, Jon Jones was very eager to be part of such a historic event. However, against Jones’s wish, Dana White was always skeptical about featuring the former heavyweight champ on the UFC White House card.

One of the reasons for that was a lack of trust. Going back to the Tom Aspinall fight scenario, after UFC’s $30 million offer to ‘Bones’, the bout was a done deal. However, just a few days before the announcement, Jones reportedly backed out of the fight and opted for retirement. And this may have been the reason behind the UFC White House snub. But was Jones ever in White’s mind?

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“No, it’s not,” said White during the UFC 326 post-fight press conference. “Never ever, which I told you guys a 100,000 times, was Jon Jones even remotely in my mind to fight at the White House. First of all, I’ve told you why I wouldn’t do it. And number two, some guy, with Meta glasses on, filmed him talking about his hips—that his hips are so bad [he can’t fight anymore].”

Dana White gave an assertive statement and contradicted Jones’ claim that he was offered a fight at the UFC White House card. Now, while Joe Rogan assesses UFC’s lowball offer to Jones, White’s contradictory statement creates confusion.

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On that note, who do you think is making the correct claim in this situation? Let us know in the comments below!