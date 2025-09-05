International events always feel like a novelty since the UFC mostly operates in the United States. With UFC Paris, the promotion is making its way to France, a country known for its energetic crowd and soccer chants, and no one seems more excited than the Hall of Fame legend, Michael Bisping. ‘The Count’ has confirmed that he’ll be there for the Fight Night, but there seems to be no word on Joe Rogan.

Joe Rogan is one of the most important figures on the UFC commentary team. However, over the years, he has slowed down his appearances, but that hasn’t hindered the promotion or its popularity among fans. New faces have emerged, with Michael Bisping, who’s an invaluable member of the UFC’s broadcast team. And he cannot wait to touch down in France, claiming that the French crowd is the best.

UFC legend praises the French crowd as Joe Rogan’s absence seems likely at UFC Paris

Joe Rogan has yet to say anything about UFC Paris apart from talking about the matchups on the card on his multi-million-dollar podcast. Michael Bisping, meanwhile, confirmed it, claiming, “I gotta catch a flight,” in a video on YouTube. The excitement was there to see as Bisping claimed that his wife would be joining him in traveling to France as well. As we all know, UFC’s sister promotion, WWE, came to France last month, and the crowd gave their best reactions. This is nothing new, as UFC events have also seen such responses from the French masses, and as such, Bisping wants to feel that electricity again.

“The crowd in Paris, they are one of the best crowds in all of mixed martial arts, wherever you go in the world. From the very first fight, the arena is packed. The atmosphere that they provide, they are singing songs all night long, and it’s unbelievable. The arena is absolutely boiling,” Michael Bisping stated on his YouTube channel. “I will absolutely be covered in sweat, and piss and alcohol and cheers and booze.”

Well, Joe Rogan has been growing more and more invested in his podcasting endeavor and his comedy club in Austin. This has rendered him unable to attend every UFC event, especially because he doesn’t like travelling too much. We may speculate about his presence at an international event every time the UFC crosses borders, but it seems like the 58-year-old is sticking to his decision of snubbing all international shows altogether.

However, there seems to be one factor that can make Joe Rogan travel to another country and call the UFC fights. And that is connected to the reigning and defending lightweight champion, Ilia Topuria. Let’s check that out.

Rogan’s only condition for commentating in an international event

Ilia Topuria has fast risen to become one of the biggest stars in the UFC today. But back home, he’s an even bigger icon. ‘El Matador’ has a street named after him in Toledo, Spain. So when he made his debut on the Joe Rogan Experience, the host backed the lightweight champion and boldly claimed that he could promise Dana White that almost a hundred thousand people would turn up in Spain if they let Topuria headline a PPV in his home country. More so, Rogan is willing to travel all the way to Spain to call that fight.

“You get 80,000 in Spain easy, too. If you’re fighting in Spain—oh my god, that would be insane. I might have to go to Spain for that,” Joe Rogan told Ilia Topuria. But he addressed certain challenges that American and Spanish viewers could face. “But if they do it in Spain, it’s got to be on Spain time. They can’t do that f—– that they did with Leon Edwards.”

Well, there is no word on any Spanish PPV event yet, so Joe Rogan may have to wait a little longer for that. But what do you think? Does the 58-year-old’s absence from certain UFC events affect the quality of the promotion’s product? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.