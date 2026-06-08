Joe Rogan Slams UFC Fighter Pay Structure as He Rallies to Make Major Change

It’s been 29 years since Joe Rogan first joined the UFC. But the longtime color commentator has never shied away from criticizing the promotion. Over the years, he has openly questioned the UFC’s ruleset and repeatedly raised concerns about fighter compensation. And judging by his remarks on the JRE MMA Show #179, those views remain as firm as ever.

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“If I make a bad call as a commentator, it’s like, ‘Oh, Joe’s an idiot.’ That doesn’t mean anything. Nobody loses money,” Rogan said. “Somebody could lose half their purse [if the judges make a mistake], which I hate, by the way. I don’t like the whole win bonus. Everybody’s trying to win. I can’t stand it. You should get paid to compete, this is the number.”

Rogan didn’t mince words. In his view, the UFC’s show-and-win pay structure is fundamentally flawed. Unlike most major professional sports, UFC fighters are often paid one amount to compete and an equal amount only if they win. For newcomers to the promotion, that can mean earning roughly $12,000 to show and another $12,000 if their hand is raised.

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The system operates on several tiers. Entry-level fighters typically earn the least, while established roster members can make anywhere from around $40,000 to well over six figures per bout. At the top end, the UFC’s biggest stars command purses worth millions. The issue, however, is that lower-tier fighters often struggle financially, especially when injuries, canceled bouts, or long stretches between fights limit their opportunities to compete.

USA Today via Reuters MMA: UFC 261-Na vs Carnelossi, Apr 24, 2021 Jacksonville, Florida, USA UFC ringside announcer Brendan Fitzgerald, UFC ringside announcer Joe Rogan and UFC ringside announcer Jon Anik during UFC 261 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports, 24.04.2021 17:54:55, 15959686, NPStrans, UFC, VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, Joe Rogan, MMA PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJasenxVinlovex 15959686

MMA has seen its fair share of controversial scorecards and disputed decisions over the years, meaning a judging error can directly affect an athlete’s earnings. Even in razor-close battles where both competitors leave everything in the Octagon, only one fighter receives the win bonus. That’s a reality Rogan has long taken issue with.

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“It shouldn’t be dependent upon judges’ decisions. It should be dependent upon you showed up, you fought your ass off, you’re trying to win,” he added. “Nobody’s trying to lose. What are we doing?”

Although the UFC has increased its post-fight bonuses from $50K to $100K and also introduced a $25K knockout bonus, it does little to solve the robbery problem. And it’s not just Joe Rogan who has criticized UFC’s pay structure. Their own current middleweight champion, Sean Strickland, has called it “predatory.”

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Meanwhile, UFC’s former fighters like Ronda Rousey and Francis Ngannou have been loud advocates for the pay structure as well. And the criticism is well deserved. It’s no secret that many UFC fighters have had to take second jobs just to make ends meet even after putting their lives on the line. And that has remained largely the same even after UFC’s mega deal.

The promotion signed a $7.7 billion broadcast deal with Paramount+, but the wave of criticism for fighter pay hasn’t slowed down. But the question is, what does the UFC have to say about fighter pay?

Dana White scoffs at UFC fighter pay issue

Following a recent collective bargaining agreement, WNBA players are now guaranteed a minimum annual salary of $270K. In contrast, many UFC newcomers begin their careers on contracts worth $12K to show and another $12K to win. The disparity between earning a living by playing basketball and stepping into a cage to absorb punishment is striking. But UFC CEO Dana White sees things differently.

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“Fighter pay has gone up every year, and it will continue to go up as long as we continue to be successful,” White told Rolling Stone. “But to compare it to the WNBA, that’s ridiculous. First of all, if you come into the UFC, let’s say you sign a three-fight deal; we’re going to find out if you even belong in the UFC. I should pay you $370,000 to see if you belong in the UFC?”

Even when looking at paychecks of the biggest stars in UFC, they don’t make more than the biggest stars in other sports. Terence Crawford, Jake Paul and Naoya Inoue were among Sportico’s top 25 highest-earning athletes in 2025. Comparatively, there were no UFC fighters on the list.

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And more importantly, if MVP MMA, in their debut, can pay $40K, why not the UFC? While the criticism may continue for years, there doesn’t appear to be any intention for the UFC to do something about it.