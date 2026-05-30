Joe Rogan Slams UFC White House Event as ‘Unsafe’ and ‘Disrespectful’ to Fighters

Joe Rogan is more than a little concerned about the upcoming UFC Freedom 250 event at the White House. While the card promises a blockbuster spectacle featuring two title fights and a stacked undercard, the longtime UFC commentator believes the event itself does not adequately consider the difficulties of the athletes competing on the card. But that is not his only concern. For the third time now, Rogan has expressed concerns about the safety of the event on his podcast.

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“There’s going to be a UFC event on the White House lawn,” Rogan told comedian Harland Williams. “That seems like a good, safe place to be. Huh? Everybody’s gonna know where all the world leaders are going to be. We are all gonna be stuck sitting in that spot for six hours calling fights. Super safe! I feel completely safe!

“I don’t like it because it’s outside. I think a world championship fight should be in a controlled environment, out of respect for the athletes and how difficult it is to compete professionally for a world title.”

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Well, the UFC color commentator definitely raised a legitimate concern here. At the UFC Freedom 250 event, the President of the United States would be present. Alongside him, Senate members and military personnel would also attend the spectacle. Though fans would watch the card from the adjacent park, security concerns remain.

Given the number of high-profile figures expected to attend, ensuring safety will be one of the biggest challenges on June 14th. Beyond that, the event itself, taking place outside a traditional arena, is also a major concern for the fighters.

In a previous podcast episode, Rogan pointed out that holding fights in an open-air setting during the June heat in Washington could expose competitors to dehydration, rain, and insects, factors that could significantly impact their performance inside the cage. Because of that, the 58-year-old believes fighters are being unfairly treated and disrespected by having to compete in an uncontrolled environment where anything can go wrong at any moment.

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Imago MMA: UFC 300-Weigh Ins Apr 12, 2024 Las Vegas, Nevada, USA UFC announcer Joe Rogan during ceremonial weigh ins for UFC 300 at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Las Vegas MGM Grand Garden Arena Nevada USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMarkxJ.xRebilasx 20240412_mjr_su5_070

Backing Rogan’s claim, former UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley also stated in an MMA Junkie interview that it would be “unfortunate” if weather conditions ended up affecting the fights. However, he later acknowledged that the fighters signed their contracts knowing the bouts would take place outdoors.

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Now, even though Joe Rogan hates the UFC’s White House event unfolding in an outside environment, he actually handed out some credit to the POTUS for daring to hold such an event.

Joe Rogan praises Donald Trump for conducting UFC Freedom at White House

Despite supporting Donald Trump during his 2024 election campaign, Joe Rogan has emerged as one of the POTUS’s more vocal critics. The UFC color commentator doesn’t necessarily agree with how America went to war with Iran under Trump’s administration, and he has also disagreed with several other policies. For that reason, Rogan has developed a love-hate relationship with Trump, and that has been evident once again.

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Talking about a UFC fight potentially happening at the White House, Joe Rogan said that it was Donald Trump’s willingness to get things done swiftly that made the Freedom 250 event possible. So, the 58-year-old podcaster was nothing but appreciative of Trump for helping make the event happen.

“However, I should say it’s gonna be a spectacle,” Rogan stated. “Whether I was there or not, I would be watching 100%. I think that’s awesome. And this is one of the things that I like about Trump. He said, ‘F– it, let’s do it.’”

Well, that is definitely a positive take from Rogan when it comes to Trump. But the UFC commentator’s favorable views are nothing new. Recently, Rogan visited the Oval Office when Donald Trump signed a bill related to psychedelics being used in mental health treatment, something Rogan has long advocated for, especially the use of ibogaine.

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While UFC Freedom 250 is generating plenty of excitement among fans, it is also true that security concerns will loom over the entire event in terms of both fighter and spectator safety. With many people expected to watch the event from outside the venue, those concerns remain significant as well. So, it’s expected that the US government and UFC will work diligently to address them all.