Joe Rogan Snub Sparks Golden Globes Backlash From $140M TV Legend: “Smug A**holes”

For the 83rd edition of the Golden Globe Awards, Hollywood’s critics’ standard introduced a new ‘Best Podcast’ category for some of the most influential podcasts in media. Surprisingly, The Joe Rogan Experience earned not so much as a mention, sparking backlash from the politically active TV icon and podcaster, Bill Maher.

Politically Incorrect host, Maher, worth $140 million, has always been a loud and unflinching voice. So, when the Golden Globes left out some of the biggest podcasts for its inaugural award, Maher didn’t hesitate to call out what he believes to be a highly-curated, divisive environment.

Bill Maher publicly shames ‘woke’ Golden Globes culture after Joe Rogan’s snub

Amy Poehler’s Good Hang podcast, featuring the likes of Maya Hawke from Stranger Things, became the first-ever recipient of the ‘Best Podcast’ award, among the nominees comprising the feminist show Call Her Daddy and NPR’s Up First podcast. While Maher doesn’t criticize these podcasts, he believes the absence of UFC commentator and illustrious podcaster Joe Rogan was more than just accidental.

“I’m sure there were good shows, but it was glaring that Joe Rogan was not nominated. I mean, it is kind of popular,” Maher noted in his Club Random podcast with guests Dana Carvey and David Spade. Indeed, with 2500+ episodes and over 430 million+ views over the years, Rogan is undeniably one of the most consistent chart toppers.

However, Rogan is also one of the most nuanced and politically active voices in the industry, with his 2024 episode with Donald Trump allegedly helping the US president connect with his voters. Even as a self-acclaimed liberal, Rogan consistently challenges the beliefs of both ends of the political spectrum. And that’s where Maher believes Rogan catches strays from the film and awards industry.

“It just speaks to living in the Bluesky bubble. But get out of your f—ing bubble, you now? I want to be one of you, I am one of you, but you’re just so hard to defend because you’re just such so f*cking smug a**holes. Just-, and this town is the epicenter of the problem. It really is,” Maher exclaimed, critiquing the blue pill society. In fact, Maher finds himself among the few liberals who call out their own side, with Andrew Schulz being another.

In a moment of wider critique, it is not so much about Joe Rogan as it is about how the Hollywood and media elites punish any content that goes against their worldview. Maher believes that these elitist institutions are widely out of sync with the broader public, resulting in awardees who leave people scratching their heads.

And it is not just Joe Rogan who has found himself on the outside looking for this new recognition.

Golden Globes leaves out controversial names from new ‘Best Podcast’ award

“This year’s inaugural list of eligible programs for the new Best Podcast eligibility list reflects the incredible depth, diversity, and creativity thriving in the podcasting world today,” Helen Hoehne, president of the Golden Globes, quipped on their values of diversity and representation, even in the world of awards.

However, when the nominees were released, the words fell flat on their promise, with fans enraged at the striking absence of their favorites from the list. It appears the voting board of critics refrained from ruffling any feathers by excluding the controversial and divisive names, including Megyn Kelly, Ben Shapiro, Candace Owens, and Tucker Carlson.

It appears that these names were part of the short list curated by the organization using Globes’ data partner, Luminate, which represents the mass podcast audience.

As Maher noted, the Joe Rogan Experience had a more balanced approach to sensitive topics, making his snub stand out the most. Covering a wide range of topics, from science and culture to recent episodes talking about filmmaking and songwriting, Rogan’s show has become a staple for new horizons of learning. Many, like Maher, feel a few political statements shouldn’t have made him too controversial to give credit where it’s due.

Joe Rogan’s stark absence from the nominees feels more intentional than it first appears. And Bill Maher’s criticism lies in how award shows control the narrative with an iron hand. Do you agree with Maher?