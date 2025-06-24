Joe Rogan Snubbed for $50M Worth Actor After Historic TV Show Gets a Reboot

During the early 2000s, reality TV shows started to pick up a lot of steam and grew significantly in popularity. One of the most popular shows at that time was Fear Factor, whose initial run was from 2001 to 2006, and became a resounding success as the television network, NBC, reportedly made around $600 million in advertising revenue. And if you’re wondering who the host was, it’s UFC commentator Joe Rogan, and it was one of his most notable gigs in his entire professional career. Over its six seasons, NBC reportedly earned $600 million in advertising revenue.

After six years, NBC tried to revive Fear Factor once again in 2011, but the show was canceled mid-season, and some episodes were even removed due to controversial content. Even then, Joe Rogan reprised the role of the host. However, when MTV took over the reins of the show in 2017, they brought in rapper and actor Ludacris as the guest, as he’d host the show for two seasons.

Now, the show is getting rebooted again by FOX Television Network with the name Fear Factor: The Next Chapter. Its president announced that Jackass star, Johnny Knoxville, who’s worth $50 million, will be replacing Joe Rogan as the host. “Johnny Knoxville is the champion of fearless entertainment. His wild sense of humor, unmatched ability to push boundaries and take on the extreme makes him the perfect fit to lead this bold new reinvention of Fear Factor,” said Michael Thorn, as reported by Comicbook.com.

MMA: UFC 165-Jones vs Gustafsson Sep 21, 2013 Toronto, Ontario, CAN UFC commentator Joe Rogan after the Jon Jones not pictured fight against Alexander Gustafsson not pictured during their Light Heavyweight Championship bout at UFC 165 at the Air Canada Centre.

Still, the move to swap out Joe Rogan didn’t catch anyone off guard. What’s the reason? The 57-year-old had already voiced his concerns about the stunts. He even stepped into the ring to save the show from cancellation. Let’s check out what he had to say.

Joe Rogan claims Fear Factor became dangerous

After Fear Factor was initially canceled, Joe Rogan weighed in on the reasons behind the decision. He mentioned it during his comedy shows and on his $250 million JRE podcast, claiming that many dubious stunts led to the show’s decline. Rogan claims he’s not part of the creative team, but he didn’t hold back when it came to challenging the showrunners on the stunts and pushing back against some of their ideas.

“Fear Factor was canceled because we made people drink donkey c–. I think I’m the only guy in the history of Hollywood that lost a job because people had to drink c–. Usually that’s how you get a day job,” said Joe Rogan last year. “It wasn’t my idea, I just worked there…I then said words I never thought I’d say: ‘I don’t think you should make people drink c– on TV’. When I’m the voice of the reason, you got a really f—ed-up program!”

In today’s fast-paced, viral-driven landscape with #FearFactorNextChapter already making waves, the show needs to strike a careful balance between delivering shock and adhering to safety protocols. Knoxville’s Jackass reputation brings a surge of excitement and danger. FOX and Endemol have probably ramped up medical support and legal safeguards to steer clear of past stunts like the notorious “donkey semen” incident that Rogan criticized.

Well, it remains to be seen what the reboot without Joe Rogan looks like, but there’s no doubt that the addition of Johnny Knoxville will add a new layer of excitement to the show. What do you think about Fear Factor? Drop your comments below.