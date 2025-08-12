Joe Rogan Sounds the Alarm on UFC 319’s “Biggest Puzzle” That Isn’t Khamzat Chimaev or Dricus Du Plessis

UFC 319 has quickly become the hottest topic among fans, critics, and analysts. At the center of the buzz is the headline middleweight clash between reigning champion Dricus Du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev, a fight that has the full attention of the MMA world. Both fighters have been dominant forces in the promotion, defeating everyone Dana White & Co. have put in front of them. However, it’s not either of these two men drawing the most attention from Joe Rogan. So who is the fighter?

Michael “Venom” Page has built his career on highlight-reel moments, with his 2016 flying knee knockout over Evangelista “Cyborg” Santos in Bellator standing out as one of the most shocking. Now, Page gets his biggest UFC opportunity yet when he faces Jared Cannonier on the UFC 319 main card this weekend. He has yet to deliver any of his trademark “MVP” magic inside the UFC, but a finish over the No. 9-ranked middleweight in similar fashion could shake up the division’s title picture. And even before fight night, he’s already earning praise and support.

Just hours ago, Brandon Epstein, a mental performance coach, speaker, and author of The Success Code: Programmed to Fail: How to Break Through Your Mental Block and Achieve Greatness, joined the PowerfulJRE podcast. On episode #2364 of The Joe Rogan Experience, the discussion turned to experienced fighters like Leon Edwards, Belal Muhammad, Jack Della Maddalena, and Islam Makhachev. But the 23–3 fighter stands apart from them. How, you ask?

Joe Rogan called Michael “Venom” Page “the biggest puzzle in the entire sport” and warned, “Good luck training for that guy.” At 6’3″ (191 cm) with a 79-inch (201 cm) reach, Rogan described him as a “super tall welterweight, who moves like nobody, who is a world point fighting champion. Like that is a totally different thing.” His height, reach, and movement style make him a rare challenge for anyone in the UFC’s welterweight division.

Rogan further explained that Page was once among the best karate point fighters in the world. In point fighting, bouts stop after one fighter scores, which Rogan likened to “an elite form of tag with lethal weapons.” Competitors in this style excel at launching forward attacks, blitzing opponents, and evading counters. Rogan noted that because they are constantly facing fast, aggressive advances, point fighters develop a unique ability to close distance quickly and land unpredictable shots. He emphasized that Page is “super creative,” and now also has wrestling and jiu-jitsu in his arsenal.

This combination, Rogan said, makes the 38-year-old a complete mixed martial artist with a skill set unlike anything else in the sport. “We’ve seen what happens when we get a really elite boxer, a really elite kickboxer, a really elite jiu-jitsu guy, or a wrestler,” Rogan explained. “We haven’t seen a really elite point fighter who learns all those other skills because it’s a different thing.” In his view, Page’s rare background could make him a unique and dangerous presence in the UFC. However, that doesn’t mean Khamzat Chimaev and Dricus Du Plessis bring any less value, as it’s still a true 50-50 fight where anything can happen.

Dricus Du Plessis & Khamzat Chimaev push MMA GOAT to keep UFC 319 take under wraps

Recently, Georges St-Pierre sat down with longtime coach Firas Zahabi for a brief interview to analyze the Khamzat Chimaev vs. Dricus Du Plessis showdown. GSP admitted he couldn’t pick a clear favorite, saying, “So, they both can win in very unexpected ways. This fight is two athletes, very well-rounded, who are going to fight each other. Of course, they have specialties, especially in Chimaev’s case, he’s very good in wrestling and submissions. But they both can knock each other out.”

When Zahabi asked who is physically stronger – Chimaev or Du Plessis, GSP admitted it was difficult to choose between the “raw power” of ‘Stillknocks’ and the “wrestling strength” of ‘Borz’. When pushed for a final prediction, he declined, explaining, “They’re going to be pissed off. So, I have an opinion, but I can’t really share it.”

The matchup between Khamzat Chimaev and Dricus Du Plessis is shaping up to be the most electrifying fight of the year, brimming with uncertainty about who will emerge victorious. Both fighters are set to showcase their remarkable skills and unique styles in the Octagon, turning this matchup into a real showstopper, particularly with Dana White and the team putting the spotlight on UFC 319. So, what’s the scoop on Michael “Venom” Page? Do you reckon he can knock out his greener opponent right in the first round?