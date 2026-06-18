Joe Rogan Sparks Backlash After Leaking Alleged UFC Freedom 250 Viewership: “That’s Not Possible”

The UFC Freedom 250 on the White House South Lawn was clearly a home run for the promotion, but Joe Rogan may have allowed the DC heat to get to him. The seasoned commentator is receiving a lot of criticism online after making a big, borderline impossible viewership claim about the historic event during his podcast.

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According to the JRE host, the one-of-a-kind outdoor fight card not only performed well but also absolutely outperformed the largest sporting event on American television.

“You’re like, why? You’re working for a cage fighting organization? Why would you do that? Cut to 25 years later, it’s on the lawn of the White House, and it is one of the most watched sporting events in the history of the world,” Joe Rogan said. “I don’t know what the total overall views are as of now, but I know that it was like, well over—I think it was 150 million just by Monday. So that’s like the night of, and then people that watched the replay that weren’t there when the fight took place because they heard about it.

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“But now between now and between then and now, now we’re dealing with Tuesday; like, there are probably another 50 or 60 million people.”

If those numbers are right, a streaming-only MMA card somehow managed to outperform the Super Bowl LX, which averaged 125.6 million viewers on all platforms, NBC, Peacock, Telemundo, and other digital channels, combined. Not to mention, this was on free TV, unlike the UFC Freedom 250 event. While the Dana White-led promotion and its core supporters are taking a victory lap, even casual observers can tell the numbers appear a bit too far-fetched. But it still wasn’t bad by any stretch of the imagination.

Because the event aired exclusively on Paramount+ under the UFC’s new broadcast deal, there aren’t any traditional, independent Nielsen television ratings to fall back on. That suggests the easiest approach to figure out how many people tuned in is to look at the available digital data.

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According to figures from Sensor Tower reported by Sports Business Journal, the day before the event, downloads of the Paramount+ app grew by an unprecedented 184%, compared to the previous day. On fight night, the streaming platform saw another 17% increase in its daily active users.

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However, similar spikes have been observed during other major worldwide sporting events too. On the first day of the 2026 World Cup, the Fox Sports app witnessed an 181% spike in downloads, resulting in an official audience for the tournament opener at 7.19 million viewers, many of whom were still watching it on regular cable television as well.

This may be why Joe Rogan was way too optimistic with his claims of 150 million viewership for the UFC event, despite it being simply hard to believe. Leading up to the big event, Paramount+ had about 35 million subscribers in the United States, with more tuning in from Latin America and Australia79.6 million in total global viewers. Even if we account for shared accounts or viewers watching together, reaching anywhere near 150 million people for a streaming-only event would need numbers that just don’t line up with the available data. Plus, UFC runs on other platforms outside of these regions, so the viewership numbers are difficult to come by so early.

To put it another way, if this card could draw an audience comparable to the UFC’s historic 2011 Fox debut, when Junior dos Santos fought Cain Velasquez and the card averaged 5.7 million viewers, it would already be a big success for a digital platform.

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And that is the real achievement that is getting buried in all the noise. The event doesn’t need inflated numbers to be considered a success. By every indication available so far, it performed extremely well. The urge to attach absurd figures to it just takes away from what was in all likelihood a truly great night for the promotion.

Fans and critics tear into Joe Rogan’s math

While this isn’t the first time Joe Rogan has said something absurd on his show, the moment his new 150 million claim went viral, the comment sections turned into a roast session, with users pointing out the obvious flaws in the commentator’s logic.

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“That’s not possible when only 79 million people have a Paramount+ subscription, you dips—,” an MMA fan wrote. “150 million from 35 million subscribers? Sure sure,” one fan sarcastically remarked.

Another didn’t hold back in pointing out the insane numbers that would’ve surely dethroned the Super Bowl: “The Super Bowl is typically viewed by 125 million in the US alone. It is so laughable at this point how much you guys lie.”

Other critics took direct aim at the drawing power of the main event itself. “This is why Rogan is a joke. 100M people didn’t tune in to watch 37-year-old Justin Gaethje fight,” a fan wrote. One more joined in to call out the JRE host for this blatant misinformation: “There’s no bottom. There’s no end point to how many lies these buffoons will tell.”

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However, a passionate group of overseas fans quickly stepped in to defend Joe Rogan’s narrative, reminding domestic critics that the United States isn’t the only country with internet access. “I’m not from the US and watched from UFC Fight Pass. People exist outside of America btw,” one user pointed out.

Others highlighted alternative access points that might complicate a simple subscriber count, with one fan noting, “You can watch it with a Walmart membership without subscribing, and I’m sure there are other ways too.” Another admitted, “That makes sense, I never pay for a UFC subscription but I always watch live.”

Sure, global streaming partners, international broadcasts, and other viewing alternatives definitely boosted the event’s reach far beyond Paramount+’s domestic audience. But even with all of that taken together, a 150 million viewership remains a mathematical stretch. But you never know until the true numbers are revealed by independent platforms. For now, the UFC at the White House was and will remain one of the UFC’s biggest successes.