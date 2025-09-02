Joe Rogan Stands Up to Save Americans From Liver King’s Steroid Lies

The Liver King’s beef with Joe Rogan recently took a wild turn when he ended up coming to Austin, Texas, to confront the UFC commentator. The fitness influencer’s apparent beef stems from the 58-year-old exposing him for steroid use, which he did not take kindly. Fortunately, the police intervened in time, and no one was hurt, as they went on to arrest Liver King, whose real name is Brian Johnson.

Meanwhile, Joe Rogan did not stop talking about the way Liver King operates. In fact, the UFC commentator gave the influencer a reality check and confronted him on the lies he spreads to his American viewers when it comes to Brian Johnson’s use of steroids. Here’s what he had to say.

Joe Rogan puts Liver King and other steroid-using influencers on blast

Joe Rogan seems to have no problems with people using substances to gain an extraordinary physique, given that he’s admitted to having gone through TRT. “There’s nothing wrong with being on something,” the host stated on #2371 JRE. Even he’s an influencer, too, and as such, Rogan claims that anybody can make use of steroids, but the real problem occurs when people, like the Liver King, try to hide it.

“Like, here’s the thing. If you want to be an influencer online, it doesn’t exclude you from taking… if you’re a person who takes testosterone, or even there’s guys, who have huge followings who are clearly on anabolic steroids. They just don’t lie about it. That’s all it is,” Joe Rogan further stated. Taking steroids and substances of that sort does not lessen the influence that someone like Liver King has on social media, according to the UFC commentator. However, making money through these lies without taking “accountability” is what Rogan doesn’t seem to be a fan of, much like other people.

“It doesn’t make you less famous or make your physique less valid. No one really [cares]. I mean, there’s going to be a few people [who’ll go], ‘Oh, he’s a juice head.’ But the reality is most people are just like, ‘Wow. That’s really impressive,'” Rogan added. “But what people hate is when you mislead them, when you pretend you’re doing something that you’re not. Especially if you’re also selling supplements or selling a lifestyle, and telling them about your ancestral tenets. You’ve just got to take accountability. You made mistakes. If you didn’t make mistakes, I’d be celebrating you.”

via Imago August 5, 2022, New York City, NY: The Liver King at Hulu Theatre at Madison Square Garden for 2022 PFL Playoffs Semi-Finals on August 5, 2022 in New York City, NY, United States.

Well, Joe Rogan may continue to call out Liver King for the lies about the way he made his physique, but the influencer may need to shift his attention to something else. It appears that Brian Johnson has been caught up in a lawsuit, as per recent reports.

Fitness influencer accused of breaking a blood oath

A man who goes by the name Brad Kearns recently filed a lawsuit against Liver King. According to his statement, he had collaborated with the influencer to create a product, Male Optimization Formula with Organs, which were supplement pills. Kearns claimed that he and Brian Johnson had certain agreements, which were mentioned in a contract that they both signed, making them with blood.

It was Liver King who wanted to make it a blood oath, which he seemed to agree to, but denied many other claims, including discussions surrounding the name of the product. From a legal standpoint, blood contracts are nothing more than symbolic and aren’t really enforceable. These revelations are certainly a bad look for Liver King, as they expose the way he does his business, his claims when it comes to marketing products, and, as Joe Rogan mentioned earlier, his lack of accountability.

Recently, Liver King has made no mention of Joe Rogan ever since he got arrested for calling him out for a fight, and it’s probably for the better. But what do you think about the 58-year-old’s recent statements about the lies surrounding social media influencers and their lies? Let us know your thoughts in the comments down below.