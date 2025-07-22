Joe Rogan Stunned by Teacher-Turned-Texas Rep’s Life-Changing 5.5M Students’ Story

Joe Rogan is back yet again with another episode from his $250 million JRE podcast, featuring perhaps one of the most impact politicians from the state of Texas. The 57-year-old disclosed that he came across some intel on James Talarico while chatting with his comedian buddy Brian Simpson at the Comedy Mothership club in Austin. Well, Talarico really brought the heat for Rogan, leaving him ‘amazed’ after diving into the legislation that turned the tide for countless kids.

For those in the know, James Talarico is making waves as one of the most intriguing figures in the political arena these days. From throwing down on major school finance reforms to stepping up the game with expanded child care subsidies, Joe Rogan’s latest podcast guest, a member of the Texas House of Representatives, has racked up some serious wins in his political career. But maybe the biggest win for Talarico, the one he holds dear, is his role in lending a hand to millions of kids and ensuring they get the education they deserve.

“I had to raise money, I had to knock on thousands of doors, and I do. I mean, the fact that I went from serving 150 students at Rhodes Middle School in room 112 to now serving 5.5 million Texas public school students as part of the public education committee in the Texas House,” James Talarico told Joe Rogan on JRE #2352. The 36-year-old State Rep also mentioned and took pride in his House Bill 30, which changed the whole mentality of the kids who are in prison after they received their high school diplomas.

“I passed a bill to allow incarcerated minors to get a high school diploma while they’re in prison. And then, I got invited out to speak at their first graduation ceremony in the prison,” James Talarico added. “And I saw all these kids, who made horrific mistakes, but I saw them with their parents, with a cap and gown, suddenly their whole conception of who they were changed in an instant because of the bill that I passed.” Joe Rogan was left baffled by this revelation, as he said, “That’s amazing!”

Well, Joe Rogan seemed very impressed with James Talarico, deeming him to be “a good person.” But only that, the 57-year-old even backed his 36-year-old guest to aim higher and run for President of the United States. Let’s take a look at that front.

Joe Rogan suggests James Talarico run for POTUS

If we take a look at James Talarico’s official website, there is a quote written about him, which claims, “A Democrat who fights back and gets things done.” Joe Rogan, who had previously endorsed Donald Trump, a Republican, during the recent elections, is now fixated on Talarico to run for office of the most important position in world politics, who is a Democrat.

During their recent conversation, Joe Rogan, at one point, told the Texas House Representative, “James Talarico, you need to run for President.” The 57-year-old Austin resident believes there is a lack of people who work in good faith in the political scene, which prompted him to urge his guest to consider the idea of running for the office of the POTUS. “We need someone who is actually a good person,” Rogan added.

Looks like Joe Rogan's latest episode with James Talarico hasn't exactly knocked it out of the park in terms of viewership, racking up only about 600k views on YouTube. Still, that doesn't take away from the significant impact the Texas State Rep has made on kids, as lending a hand to 5.5 million incarcerated minors is definitely no small task.