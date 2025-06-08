“[Joe] Rogan Sucks”- Daniel Cormier & Co.’s Blunder Has MMA Community Drop Heavy Criticism at UFC 316

Today, the UFC made a powerful statement with its sixth pay-per-view of the year, UFC 316, which unfolded inside New Jersey’s, marking the promotion’s 11th visit to the Garden State. Riding the momentum of two back-to-back blockbuster events, the UFC cranked up the summer intensity once more. And among all the buzz-worthy matchups, it was the bantamweight title clash between Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O’Malley that truly stole the spotlight.

Yet, while the card delivered inside the Octagon, the commentary outside of it became a hot topic—for the wrong reasons. UFC 316 saw the return of the legendary broadcast trio: Jon Anik, Joe Rogan, and former champ Daniel Cormier. Despite their longstanding status as the GOATs of UFC commentary, fans voiced overwhelming disappointment with their performance. Social media lit up with posts criticizing the “boring” and repetitive commentary, with many suggesting that the glory days of this iconic team may be behind them.

Much of the frustration centered around Rogan and ‘DC’, who were accused of recycling the same reactions—particularly to leg kicks—and offering little in terms of fresh perspective. Some fans even questioned whether Dana White & Co. should begin rethinking the commentary desk lineup, especially since the podcaster has held the role for over 20 years, and Cormier has been calling fights since 2018. The criticism hit a peak when Joe Rogan made a puzzling remark during the broadcast, as highlighted by MMA fighter and journalist Chase Hooper on X:

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“If Sean had Charles Oliveira’s Jiu Jitsu, I could see him potentially subbing Merab from his back, but he’s not…” To which Hooper replied: “tf kind of commentary is that? 💀💀”

Earlier today at the Prudential Center, Merab Dvalishvili put on a dominant display, blending sharp striking with his trademark, heavyweight-caliber wrestling. In what turned out to be a one-sided affair, Merab completely shut down Sean O’Malley’s striking game and ultimately submitted him with ease. But it wasn’t just the action in the cage that had fans talking. Joe Rogan’s unexpected “what-if” remark—suggesting O’Malley could have submitted Merab if he had Charles Oliveira’s elite-level Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu—sparked a wave of backlash.

Many fans viewed it as an unrealistic and unnecessary hypothetical, detached from what actually unfolded in the Octagon. His comment quickly made the rounds on X , drawing criticism and mockery. Fans didn’t hold back. Let’s take a look at some of the reactions.

Fans slammed Joe Rogan and the commentary team over bogus commentary

Have you ever wondered what Conor McGregor’s career might’ve looked like if he had Khabib Nurmagomedov’s wrestling? Sure, it’s fun to speculate, but in the middle of a real fight, comparisons like that can come off as pointless. When two fighters are in the Octagon, it should be about their actual skill sets—whether it’s striking, wrestling, or grappling—not fantasy matchups with someone else’s strengths thrown in for dramatic effect.

That’s exactly the kind of unnecessary commentary that had fans slamming Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier during UFC 316. One fan sarcastically remarked, “If you had Ngannou’s KO ability, you’d be KO’ing Jon Jones at middleweight,” poking fun at the ridiculous nature of such “what-if” scenarios. Another added, “If he had Khabib’s wrestling—he never would have been in that position.”

It wasn’t the first time UFC’s commentary team took heat. Joe Rogan, who’s been part of the UFC broadcast for over two decades, has made it clear in the past that he’s not fazed by criticism. Back in 2022, when Daniel Cormier was being targeted online for his analysis, the podcaster reportedly told him to ignore the noise. ‘DC’ doubled down, saying, “I’m not apologizing for doing my job.”

Both Joe Rogan and Cormier have even stepped into NCAA wrestling commentary roles—but that hasn’t been without backlash either. DC once vowed to never return to the college wrestling desk due to the criticism he received. Still, earlier this year, he found himself back on the mic during the NCAA finals at Wells Fargo Arena.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Meanwhile, UFC fans weren’t holding back during UFC 316. One bluntly posted, “Rogan sucks these days,” pointing out how Joe Rogan now only appears for select U.S.-based pay-per-views while focusing on his podcast and other ventures. For instance, he skipped UFC 315 in Montreal, further fueling talk that he’s slowly stepping away from the commentary booth.

Another viewer commented, “They literally had to do any and everything they could to make this one an interesting watch,” criticizing what they saw as forced hype. Some even questioned the podcaster’s Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu expertise, with one fan writing, “Joe Rogan is a BJJ casual. He got his black belt from 10th Planet.” Despite Joe Rogan’s pride in his BJJ background, his commentary had some fans rolling their eyes. One sarcastically added, “I spit out my drink.”

If nothing else, fans will definitely remember UFC 316’s commentary—not for its brilliance, but for its blunders. As one fan perfectly summarized Rogan’s off-track remark with a biting twist on an old saying, “If my grandmother had wheels, she would be a bike.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

After a night full of commentary blunders, the big question remains: Will Dana White & Co. finally take the hint and shake things up moving forward? Sound off with your thoughts below.