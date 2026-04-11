Joe Rogan Suggests Legalizing One Move to Make Wrestlers “Super F—King Dangerous” and Avoid Boring UFC Fights

Joe Rogan has long been one of the most outspoken advocates for improving MMA—not just as a commentator, but as someone who is profoundly invested in the sport’s evolution. And now he’s back with another idea—one that might totally change the way fights play out on the ground.

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Speaking on his podcast with Din Thomas and coach John Rallo, Rogan addressed one of the most common criticisms in modern MMA: “boring” grappling exchanges. For him, the problem isn’t that wrestling slows down bouts; it’s that the rules frequently disrupt the very edge wrestlers strive so hard to get.

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When referees stand fighters up, they can undo minutes of work in seconds. That’s where his controversial solution comes in. Joe Rogan argued that allowing knees to the head of a grounded opponent would immediately change the dynamic.

“Why are you letting people stand up? Why?” he questioned. “The guy had to work so hard to get him to the ground. Maybe he’s taking a break for a couple seconds to catch his breath.

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“You know, like, what the f— do you want? Like, figure out how to get up. Bottom people just have to be better.”

Instead of stalled positions or forced stand-ups, fighters on the ground would be under real threat, encouraging them to improve their defense and quick thinking. In his opinion, a single rule change would completely change the script, turning wrestlers into unstoppable forces inside the Octagon.

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“Here’s how you fix that, knees to the head to a downed opponent,” he added. “Then it’s like, it’s all out of the window. Then wrestlers become super f—— dangerous.”

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Beyond entertainment, Joe Rogan sees this as a fairness issue. While knockdowns are clearly rewarded on the scorecards, wrestling often feels like “all or nothing”—either you earn the submission or your efforts go unnoticed. He feels that removing stand-ups and giving more attacking options on the ground will allow MMA to better reflect the full spectrum of skill involved.

Of course, the idea is not without controversy. Legalizing knees to grounded opponents presents considerable safety concerns. When a fighter is grounded, they are in a more vulnerable position. So, a powerful strike like knees to the head is likely to cause serious injury, including concussions or neck damage.

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Making them legal also necessitates significant regulatory changes. But, as usual, Joe Rogan’s take has sparked conversation. The UFC commentator has never been afraid to challenge the status quo, whether it’s challenging the glove designs or questioning judging standards.

So, he only continued his streak of providing some takes that make one think. Whether or not it becomes a reality, it once again highlights the ongoing debate about how to balance safety, fairness, and excitement in modern MMA. However, it is worth noting that this isn’t the first time Joe Rogan called for a universally banned strike to be legalized in MMA.

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Joe Rogan wishes to unban a move with serious health consequences

Long before this recent take, Joe Rogan had already pushed the boundaries by revisiting one of the most strictly banned strikes in combat sports: shots to the back of the head. And, like his current stance, it stems from a desire to align the sport more closely with what he considers “realistic” fighting.

Joe Rogan, speaking with Jorge Masvidal on his podcast, claimed that the line around illegal strikes doesn’t always make sense in practice. He pointed out that certain knockouts, such as looping strikes or kicks, already land in the same region and are ruled legitimate.

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So, he sees the inconsistency. If damage can occur there anyway, he wonders why fighters are required to avoid it in grappling-heavy scenarios when such openings naturally appear.

“I don’t even know if we should stop hitting people in the back of the head,” he said. “It doesn’t seem to make any sense to me.

“Because a lot of knockouts like high kicks, they wrap around the back of the shoulder, and they go right to the back of your head, and it’s legal. The guy gets KOd.”

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The UFC commentator further gave an example to double down on his stance.

“Like Ciryl Gane and Junior Dos Santos,” he added. “(Gane) kind of hit him with an elbow in the back of the head. It’s like, it should be legal.

“I don’t understand why it’s not legal. And people say you’re more vulnerable there; don’t get f—— hit there.”

But this is where the debate takes a far more serious turn. Strikes to the back of the head—also known as rabbit punches—are banned for a reason. The possible damage to the brain stem and spinal cord isn’t just speculative; it has led to devastating real-life consequences in combat sports in the past.

The most well-known case is that of Puerto Rican boxer Prichard Colón. The 30-year-old suffered a life-changing injury after receiving several punches to the back of the head during his fight with Terrel Williams back in 2015.

As a result of the blows, the boxer fell into a coma and has been in a vegetative state for years. So, while Joe Rogan’s reasoning may stem from a purist view of fighting, it directly goes against the sport’s responsibility to safeguard its fighters. And that tension—between realism and safety—is precisely why his takes continue to divide opinion as much as they spark discussion.