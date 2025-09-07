Joe Rogan Teases Israel Adesanya’s Next Fight Against Rival Who “Broke” Him

The UFC middleweight division is hotter and more unpredictable than ever. Just last month, Khamzat Chimaev shook things up by dethroning Dricus du Plessis at UFC 319 to claim the belt. Yet, the battle for the next challenger is far from settled. At UFC Paris 2025, fighters clashed for the No. 1 contender spot. Nassourdine Imavov made a statement with his dominant win over Caio Borralho, but his path to a title shot remains uncertain.

The next pivotal step comes at UFC Vancouver on October 18, where Reinier de Ridder and Anthony Hernandez will headline. The winner will probably face Imavov in a semifinal-style showdown, with the victor ultimately securing a shot at Chimaev. In the background, former champions Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland remain conspicuously absent from the spotlight picture.

Joe Rogan shares inside scoop on potential Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland rematch

Israel Adesanya is staring down a three-fight skid, the latest coming in February when Nassourdine Imavov knocked him out cold at UFC Saudi. Just a week later, Sean Strickland fell in a rematch against Dricus du Plessis, adding fuel to the middleweight chaos. Now, the buzz is all about a potential Adesanya vs. Strickland showdown—but ‘Tarzan’s path back is anything but smooth. In June, he stormed the cage at a Tuff N Uff MMA event to confront a fighter mocking him, earning a six-month suspension. The twist? He could slash that to 4.5 months by completing an anger management program, which he’s already started.

Last night, watching from his studio with Brendan Schaub, Gorgan Ryan, and Bryan Callen on the ‘Companion’ episode, Joe Rogan broke down the division and teased the potentia Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland rematch. He said: “He (Israel) kind of broke him. I think he just overwhelmed his cardio to the point where he became defensive. That’s what I would say, because Strickland just keeps that pressure on. Look what he did to Izzy. Same sh-t. He keeps that pressure on you….I think Izzy wants that fight. I think they’re actually talking about that fight.”

Rogan’s assessment hits hard. Sean Strickland isn’t sitting idle—he’s actively maneuvering every angle to return to the Octagon as soon as possible. But the road back comes with a twist. After making controversial comments about women in UFC—he once declared, “Women don’t need to work, they need to stay home and raise a family“—the commission requires him to train female fighters as part of his reinstatement.

If ‘Tarzan’ completes the program, he could step back into the Octagon by November, potentially setting up a showdown with Adesanya that could reshape the middleweight division soon.

Who Is Sean Strickland Training in the Women’s UFC Scene?

The Nevada State Commission isn’t taking any chances with Sean Strickland. The outspoken former UFC middleweight champion, known for never holding back, now finds himself under a strict mandate: train female fighters as part of his suspension. This move comes after ‘Tarzan’ faced backlash for his patriarchal comments about women in MMA & UFC. Although Sean Strickland isn’t exactly thrilled, he isn’t sitting idle.

Alongside his usual training grind and out-of-cage antics, he’s stepping into a new role—helping coach UFC women’s flyweight Veronica Hardy at Xtreme Couture in Las Vegas, as she gears up for her UFC 320 fight on October 4 in “Sin City.” On Friday, fans got a glimpse into the unusual setup. Hardy posted a photo on social media showing herself training with Strickland and other female fighters.

While Sean Strickland stood in his American Eagle singlet wearing a look of pure disdain, he was still clocking the hours. “Part of @stricklandmma suspension reduction deal is to coach Women’s MMA. He’s clocking in the hours. 👌 I have suggested to the Commission that he has to corner Female MMA as well. Waiting to hear back…”

Looking ahead, what’s next for Sean Strickland in the UFC? Will he make a comeback in time for a potential showdown with Israel Adesanya, or could his return face further delays? Drop your thoughts below.