Joe Rogan Thought $40M Adam Silver Was an Alien Claims Shane Gillis, in ESPYs Hosting Joke

This week, the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood hosted the 2025 ESPYS Awards, which honored the best athletic achievements of the year. The night was as glamorous as the Emmys and Tonys, with a red carpet and a guest list packed of stars. It wasn’t a moment in the game that grabbed the show; it was comedian Shane Gillis, whose daring routine even brought in his pal Joe Rogan.

The 37-year-old lit up the stage with a no-holds-barred speech that aired Wednesday night and has since gone viral, sparking debate all over the country. Gillis made fun of everyone, from Jeffrey Epstein to Donald Trump, and his frank punchlines quickly split admirers online.

One particularly buzz worthy moment came when Gillis took a shot at his friend, UFC commentator and podcast host Joe Rogan. Known for his deep interest in aliens and extraterrestrial theories, Rogan became the subject of Gillis’ sharp wit. “Joe Rogan actually wanted me to be here to host this award show so that I could capture Adam Silver, because Joe thinks he’s an alien,” Gillis joked.

USA Today via Reuters MMA: UFC 274-Cortez vs Gatto, May 7, 2022 Phoenix, Arizona, USA UFC host Joe Rogan during UFC 274 at Footprint Center.

A long-running internet meme inspired the joke centered around Adam Silver. The 63-year-old, who currently serves as the NBA’s fifth commissioner, has often been the subject of online conspiracy theories and satire because of his distinct appearance—bald head, large eyes, and a composed demeanor that many playfully associate with an “alien-like” presence.

But Gillis didn’t stop there. He pivoted to politics and directly targeted President Donald Trump’s controversial deportation policies. He cited a real-life incident from April, where authorities deported a professional makeup artist and hairstylist to El Salvador—a country frequently cited for its harsh living conditions.

With his signature bite, Gillis quipped, “And Donald Trump wanted me to be here to capture Juan Soto for the same reason.” The line landed heavily, especially since officials have deported thousands of skilled professionals from abroad overnight.

Joe Rogan slams Trump over controversial immigration moves

Donald Trump’s return to the White House last year brought a wave of sweeping policy shifts—none more controversial than his administration’s aggressive approach to illegal immigration. In a hasty move, the Trump administration invoked the Alien Enemies Act, a rarely used law that enabled authorities to deport suspected undocumented immigrants with little or no due process. Authorities sent many of those deported to El Salvador, a country long criticized for its harsh prison conditions.

But the consequences extended far beyond non-citizens. Reports soon surfaced of American citizens being mistakenly detained under the same policy, drawing widespread condemnation. Since April 2025, the administration has claimed to have deported approximately 140,000 individuals—a figure many Americans view as excessive and alarming. Among the growing number of critics is Joe Rogan, who had once backed Trump’s presidential campaign.

Reflecting on the fallout, the podcaster admitted he now regrets inviting Trump onto his podcast. In a March episode, Rogan didn’t hold back, saying, “This is kind of crazy that that could be possible,” Rogan said. “And that’s bad for the cause. The cause is let’s get the gang members out – everybody agrees – but let’s not let innocent gay hairdressers get lumped up with the gangs. If you want compassionate people to be on board with you, you can’t deport gay hairdressers seeking asylum.””

