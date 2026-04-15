Joe Rogan Trolls Donald Trump Over Viral Post After UFC 327 Interaction

Joe Rogan has just poked fun at President Donald Trump! While it’s debatable whether his words were intended as shade, they could certainly rub the President the wrong way. Given Rogan’s comments come on the heels of their recent meeting at the Kaseya Center in Miami during UFC 327, Trump’s potential surprise might be understandable. So, what exactly did Rogan say that could raise eyebrows?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“The one that created that Jesus meme that Trump just posted, that’s AI God,” said Rogan on JRE #2482. “That’s what they call them. That’s what AI God calls Jesus. Jesus is a doctor… [After hearing Trump’s explanation] It’s weird,” Rogan added.

ADVERTISEMENT

On late Sunday night, Donald Trump posted an AI-generated image of himself that made him look like Jesus healing someone. When it comes to sparking a controversy by just posting a photo or mingling with religious people, this isn’t new for the POTUS.

For instance, back in 2020, during protests, Trump posed with a Bible outside a church after police cleared protesters, which many religious leaders criticized as using religion for political imagery. So the idea of mixing himself with religious imagery has caused controversy before.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although Trump’s intention behind the latest post may not have been to trigger controversy, many people got upset. One of the reasons for that may have been the ongoing feud with Pope Leo XIV over the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran. As such, people may have confused it as an attempt to poke fun at a religious figure. However, the 79-year-old clarified the misunderstanding

As per the reports, Trump defended the image, saying it wasn’t meant to be Jesus. Instead, he claimed it showed him as a doctor helping people. However, people may have had their reasons to believe it otherwise. As a result, the post caused backlash from politicians, religious leaders, and even some of his supporters.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was eventually deleted on Monday morning. But people who came across the post, including Joe Rogan, seemingly had a good laugh watching it. In the process, Rogan even mocked the President’s excuse, noting that “AI God” must have created the image. Meanwhile, the UFC commentator’s guest, Andy Stumpf, also sarcastically joked about Trump’s explanation.

“Joe, I told you. He explained it. He was a doctor,” Stumpf noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, amid that, Rogan’s poking fun at the president comes as quite a shock, especially after their UFC 327 meet and greet last weekend, where both of them seemingly had a good laugh. But this isn’t the first time in the last few weeks that the UFC commentator has poked fun or taken aim at Trump’s moves.

ADVERTISEMENT

Joe Rogan labels himself “politically homeless” after disappointment with the Trump administration

Before the US Presidential elections in November 2024, Joe Rogan stood as one of the endorsers of Donald Trump for the Oval Office seat. And considering Rogan’s popularity, where he boasts over 20 million subscribers on YouTube, the endorsement may have played a pivotal role.

ADVERTISEMENT

And notably, Tech billionaire Elon Musk became the mediator to convince Rogan to back the Republicans. However, as it seems, the UFC commentator’s bid towards Trump is gradually fading away. But why? It’s because of the rising tensions with Iran. Not just that, Rogan also seemingly suggested that America’s involvement in the Iran-Israel war was just to divert attention from a controversial matter.

“It’s so stupid,” Rogan said on JRE #2480. “I’m politically homeless. I’ve been politically homeless for a long f**king time. Neither one of them makes any sense to me. We need a logical centrist government… Look, the Epstein files come out, and we go to war with Iran. It’s a good way to get people to stop talking about certain things.”

For those unaware, the Epstein files are a vast collection of FBI investigative documents, court records, and digital evidence regarding s*x trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. Although Trump’s administration released the files starting in 2026, Rogan was disappointed with the lack of transparency.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, as personalities who share a common interest in MMA, they have built quite a camaraderie. But surely, Rogan may have had his reasons to question the aforementioned activities. On that note, how do you see their bond turning out in the coming years? Let us know in the comments below!