Joe Rogan Undergoes “Weird” $10,000 Medical Experiment on His Blood

Joe Rogan just dropped his latest wellness technique for the world. The 58-year-old is a health and fitness nut who often tries unorthodox methods to keep himself in shape. He made some big claims during the COVID-19 era, is a big fan of stem cell treatment, and now, he has found the magic of plasmapheresis.

In a post on Instagram, Rogan held up a few bags of orange liquid, the details of which he explained in the caption:

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“Went down to @Ways2Well and did plasmapheresis,” wrote Rogan, “This is the stuff they pulled out of my blood. That yellow/orange liquid is plasma.

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It’s basically like changing the oil in your body. It seems very weird when you do it, but the people that I know who have tried this have experienced better sleep scores and markedly better recovery.”

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Plasmapheresis is deemed more of a medical treatment that helps filter out harmful substances, such as toxins, from the liquid portion of the blood called plasma. The process also puts the cleansed plasma back into the body. But Way2Well, where Joe Rogan underwent the procedure, claims to do more than just the basics to improve the overall performance and health of an individual.

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While the regular plasmapheresis treatment in general clinics in the US costs around $10,000, Way2Well’s charge depends on several variables. As such, apart from just cleansing, they try to administer various other living cells into the patient’s body. So, altogether it’s a meticulous process that Rogan has gone through.

However, the 58-year-old has always been an admirer of such practices. Just a few years ago, Rogan advocated for the use of Stem Cell Therapy. He claimed that the therapy reduces inflammation, increases the range of motion, and aids in tissue regeneration. So, for someone like Rogan to undergo a similar kind of therapy with plasmapheresis makes sense.

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However, this also sparks a question about the UFC commentator’s health. Does Rogan, at the age of 58, have any complications or health issues?

When Joe Rogan admitted to his “painful” health condition

While the majority of the combat sports community might know Joe Rogan as a prolific commentator, he also has an interesting past. For those unaware, Rogan himself was an MMA practitioner in his youth.

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From boasting a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu to actually competing in Taekwondo, he was an active fighter. But who knew that history in MMA has contributed to the health complications he is facing today?

“My back is all f*cked up. From the top of my neck, all the way down to my lower back,” said Rogan on JRE #1942. “Have issues from Jiu-Jitsu. Jiu-Jitsu is the worst. Jiu-Jitsu and wrestling. It’s like people are constantly shoving your neck into the ground.”

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Surely, the stress on his body and brain must have been quite high. And for that, Rogan also reportedly goes through IV Therapy (NAD & Vitamins), which helps in recovery, mental clarity, and maintaining high energy levels.

In that list, plasmapheresis is the latest one he tried. However, the results it gives will be interesting to see. For Rogan, he is confident that it could improve his sleep scores and recovery.