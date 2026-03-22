Joe Rogan Urges Dana White to “Spice” UFC White House Card After London Event

Last night, Dana White & Co. wrapped up the year’s first event in London, thereby shifting everyone’s attention back to the upcoming White House event. Fans hyped the London card ahead of time, but as the night unfolded inside the O2 Arena, they criticized several fights, including the headliner, the featherweight title eliminator between Movsar Evloev and Lerone Murphy, who battled through five intense rounds. Ultimately, the Russian star raised his hands in victory, and now Joe Rogan wants UFC to book him for the White House event against the division champ.

About 15 hours ago, Joe Rogan joined his friends Joey Diaz, Brendan Schaub, and Eddie Bravo in their studio to watch the UFC London fight during the episode famously known as ‘JRE Fight Companion,’ which has already surpassed 8,000 likes and 295,562 views. During the main event, they discussed Evloev’s potential next fight against Alexander Volkanovski, and Joe Rogan strongly pushed UFC to include it on the White House card.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“White House won. Let’s go. Give the man a couple months off,” said Joe Rogan. “We’re only in March. It’s in June. It’s true. Come on, spice that card up, baby.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Rogan’s suggestion makes sense, especially since the UFC has yet to generate the hype fans expected for the upcoming White House event after announcing the card. The promotion currently lists six fights, but the card lacks big names like Conor McGregor and Jon Jones, whom they had indirectly hinted at. With more than 80 days to go, booking Alexander Volkanovski versus Movsar Evloev could therefore give the event a significant boost.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, things are not that simple. Former champ Merab Dvalishvili has already stated that UFC cannot put the Russian fighter on the card, citing the current “geopolitical complications” as the reason. The United States sides with Ukraine in the war, while Russia opposes it, which is why Dvalishvili claimed UFC is not scheduling his trilogy against Petr Yan at the White House event.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dana White, however, has denied those claims and clarified that politics do not interfere with his sport. Moreover, UFC has already scheduled two title fights for the White House event. Champion Ilia Topuria will face interim champ Justin Gaethje for the lightweight title unification, and in the co-main event, former LHW champ Alex Pereira will face Ciryl Gane for the interim heavyweight title. UFC does not overload an event with another title fight and therefore, leaves room to schedule other big fights on different cards.

Additionally, the White House event will not have live gates, and Alexander Volkanovski already draws strong revenue from live highlights, as seen at UFC 314. For this reason, UFC would not risk placing Volkanovski on this card. Still, besides Volkanovski vs. Movsar Evloev, Joe Rogan wants another fight badly at the White House event.

ADVERTISEMENT

The matchup Joe Rogan is pushing hardest for at UFC White House

Fans and analysts have been anticipating Jon Jones vs. Alex Pereira since 2024. Yet, every time the fight seems close to happening, it falls apart. This latest situation occurred while Dana White & Co. worked on matchmaking for the UFC White House card. They initially planned this heavyweight superfight, but in the end, UFC booked Alex Pereira vs. Ciryl Gane, along with other stars like Sean O’Malley and Michael Chandler.

UFC initially snubbed Jon Jones, even though he hoped to return at the White House event on June 14. He also told the media that he was in “negotiations” with UFC. However, when UFC 326 broadcast the promotion announcement, it dashed both fans’ hopes and Jones’ own expectations. Meanwhile, UFC commentators and Joe Rogan on his podcast also hoped to see his blockbuster fight.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I was hoping for that,” he said of the UFC and Jones striking a deal on his podcast. “I don’t know why that didn’t happen..I don’t know…mean there’s Jon’s version, there’s the UFC’s version. Don’t know what was the stumbling block there.”

Putting Jon Jones aside, now the question is which fight UFC could add immediately to the upcoming White House card. So, share your options below.