Joe Rogan Warns Donald Trump to Avoid Mistake That Could Turn America Against Him

As if the Iran war hadn’t cost Donald Trump his popularity, UFC commentator Joe Rogan feels there’s one mistake that could turn the entire country against him. The US and Israel attacked Iran earlier this year. This resulted in the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, affecting oil prices worldwide. While that alone turned many against Trump, Rogan believes the POTUS could make another costlier mistake.

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During Thursday’s JRE podcast episode with comedian James Donald Forbes McCann, Joe Rogan pointed out that many Israelis want to try their Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, on charges of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust despite ongoing military operations.

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“They want to try him now,” Rogan said. “And Israel, like, really locks up their politicians… But I don’t know enough about their politics to know whether or not he’s guilty of anything.”

He also pointed out that Ukraine’s elections were canceled after Russia’s invasion. Rogan suggested that Trump could attempt something similar in the US, using the Iran war as justification.

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“Can’t have an election while war’s going on,” he said.

“You did it in the Civil War,” McCann responded.

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However, Rogan believes that if Trump attempted such a move today, it would be a massive mistake with serious consequences.

“Yeah, well, if we did [cancel the election] today, if Trump said, ‘Hey, ‘ have to stay president because we’re at war,’ people would go [expletive] crazy,” Rogan replied during the podcast. “They would light New York City on fire. There’s no chance. Oh, that’s nuts.”

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Imago (180125) — DAVOS, Jan. 25, 2018 — U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, on Jan. 25, 2018. The 48th World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting opened Tuesday in Davos. World Economic Forum/)(zf) SWITZERLAND-DAVOS-WEF ANNUAL MEETING-US-TRUMP GregxBeadle PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxCHN

“So you get what you’re willing to tolerate as a country,” McCann concluded.

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But Americans already appear to have turned on Trump. In March, millions protested across the U.S. in the third nationwide ‘No Kings’ rally. The demonstrations opposed the Trump administration’s expanding executive powers, involvement in a war with Iran, rising living costs, and immigration policies. Events spanned major cities, including D.C., Los Angeles, and New York.

Not to mention, Trump’s approval rating fell below 40% again, according to data from an NBC News poll released earlier this month. This indicated that a majority of adult respondents disapproved of the way the president has handled the war in Iran. In any case, the idea of Trump attempting to serve a third term didn’t just come out of thin air.

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Donald Trump wants to serve a third term—claimed there are ways to do it

Franklin D. Roosevelt is the only American president to have served more than two terms. He was elected to four terms, serving from 1933 until he died in 1945. But Trump wants to become the second president to serve more than two terms.

In an interview last month with NBC News, Donald Trump shared the idea.

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“A lot of people want me to do it,” Trump said. “But, I mean, I basically tell them we have a long way to go, you know, it’s very early in the administration.”

He emphasized his current priorities and avoided committing to a future bid, even as he declined to rule it out.

“I’m focused on the current,” Trump added.

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When pressed further, he reiterated both interest and caution about the idea.

“I like working. I’m not joking… it is far too early to think about it.”

Despite the Twenty-second Amendment to the United States Constitution barring a third term, Trump suggested potential workarounds and referenced scenarios involving Vice President JD Vance, while maintaining that alternative methods could exist.

Clearly, Joe Rogan’s fears aren’t unfounded. However, whether Trump will actually be able to do it is a different story.