Joe Rogan Warns Donald Trump UFC White House Event Is “High-Stress” Security Risk

A UFC event at the White House should be a historic triumph for the promotion, but the timing has commentator Joe Rogan deeply uneasy. The White House event, dubbed UFC Freedom 250, is set to take place on the South Lawn on June 14, marking the 250th anniversary of the US, and coincides with President Donald Trump’s 80th birthday. However, despite the hype, when Konstantin Kisin asked Rogan about the event during a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, the longtime UFC commentator confessed a few major concerns of his own.

“Yes, I am excited,” Rogan replied. “It sounds crazy. I know it’s going to be very high security and high stress and weird to have a fight at the White House in the middle of a f–king war. I would hope the war will be sorted out by June, but quite honestly, I’m not confident that’s going to be the case.

“So that’ll be weird, having this very high-profile event where everybody is in one place at one time right there.”

Rogan’s apprehension stems from the ongoing conflict between the U.S., Israel, and Iran, which has created a high-stakes security environment globally. His concern is that holding a high-profile event at the White House during such a volatile time could present an unprecedented security challenge.

“It seems like you’re asking [for trouble],” Joe Rogan exclaimed. “How can you not think of that? It just seems so insane.”

The conflict Rogan is alluding to began on February 28th, when the US and Israel launched coordinated surprise airstrikes across Iran. The attack resulted in the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, after which his son Mojtaba Khamenei was appointed as his successor. In response, the country launched retaliatory strikes against Israel and US-allied states in the Gulf.

Since then, both sides have continued to escalate, with recent attacks targeting oil refineries. According to the US-based group Human Rights Activists in Iran (HRANA), 1,825 people have been killed in the strikes on the country, 197 of them military personnel and 1,276 civilians, of whom at least 200 are reportedly children.

Iran has also accused the United States and Israel of attacking a girls’ school near an IRGC base on February 28. The strike reportedly killed 168 people, including 110 children. While the US says it is looking into the incident, Israel has stated that it is not aware of any military operation in the area. Amid these developments, Joe Rogan’s unease carries some weight.

Whether the conflict will still be ongoing by June remains uncertain. While Donald Trump told Axios that the strikes would end “soon” because there is “practically nothing left to target,” his administration has given conflicting signals.

Despite the security concerns, the UFC brass is going full steam ahead with the preparations for the historic White House card. In fact, they are already so invested that the price tag is crossing the $60 million mark.

UFC and TKO do not intend to turn a profit with the White House event

Yes. The UFC is expected to spend over $60 million on the White House event, with approximately 5,000 spectators set to witness the spectacle on the South Lawn. TKO president and COO Mark Shapiro has been upfront that the promotion is not expected to turn a profit due to the massive price tag.

“I want to be clear about something: we will not profit from the White House event independently,” Mark Shapiro said during a recent TKO financial call. “We will not be making money on America’s 250th anniversary. Bottom line is, it’s still a moving target. Even if that $60m goes up, or rides up on us, we believe we can offset half of the spend. Today, we see it as $60m offsetting $30m.

“This is an investment for the long term. This is about earned media. This is about sampling new fans, casual viewers, a spectacle and a stage that will ultimately expand our audience, our viewership, and our success on Paramount+.”

The gamble is obvious. For TKO and UFC, immediate revenue is not the goal.

The card boasts big names like Ilia Topuria, Justin Gaethje, Alex Pereira, and Michael Chandler. These names do not come cheaply either. With the seating arrangements restricted to 5,000 at the venue, and Dana White announcing that the 85,000 tickets for the screening party at The Eclipse will be free, it’s not hard to see why this will not be a profitable venture.

While the UFC is pushing forward with its landmark event, Joe Rogan’s stark warning casts a shadow, highlighting the unprecedented intersection of sports, politics, and global conflict that will define the historic night.