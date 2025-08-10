Joe Rogan Wins Fans Back Thanks to $596B Industry’s Expert in Latest JRE Episode

As time passes, the distance between humanity and the cosmos continues to shrink. Despite numerous natural disasters this year, technology is advancing rapidly, especially in AI and the booming space sector. Leading the charge, SpaceX is aiming to break its own record with 170 orbital launches by the end of the year. Yet this milestone is only one part of a broader picture, as private companies are increasingly driving space exploration forward.

According to a Novaspace report, the global space economy, which is currently worth $596 billion, is expected to grow to $1.8 trillion by 2035. For longtime space enthusiast and UFC commentator Joe Rogan—who has recently become a divisive figure because of his political musings—this seemed like as good a time as any to move back to form with discussions on alien lore and extraterrestrial space. Now, with his latest podcast episode #2363, the familiar Rogan is back on point, at least that’s what fans of the JRE podcast had to say on Reddit.

In the episode, he welcomed British-American astronomer David Kipping. Kipping currently leads the Cool Worlds Lab at Columbia University, where he is also an associate professor of astronomy. Together, Kipping and Rogan explored a range of subjects, including, of course, an in-depth discussion about extraterrestrial life. What captured fans’ attention most was when Joe Rogan, for a few minutes, highlighted his guest astronomer’s perspective on the possibility of alien life living among us.

“But wouldn’t the obvious answer to that be that if you are dealing with technology that’s so advanced that it could get here from other solar systems—hundreds or even thousands of light years away,” Joe Rogan mused. “That it would be doing it in a way that probably wouldn’t use propulsion the way we know it. They would be using some sort of manipulation of gravity, and also they would have the ability to completely camouflage themselves, which would be ideal if you want to study things.”

Expanding on the topic of aliens, Joe Rogan cited the Netflix series Chimp Nation, where scientists observed a group of chimpanzees for 20 years without making “eye contact” with them. He suggested that aliens might be living among humans, quietly existing around us without revealing their presence, acting completely normally instead of roaming in spaceships that would draw attention. The discussion, clearly intriguing, resonated strongly with fans on Joe Rogan’s subreddit. Let’s see what they had to say.

Fans are happy the Joe Rogan Experience is back to old themes

In recent episodes, Joe Rogan has been hosting a variety of guests, including comedians, writers, artists, and retired law enforcement officers. While entertaining, this lineup left many fans craving a return to the alien mysteries and conspiracy theory discussions that have long been a hallmark of his show. The last time Rogan hosted a guest deeply versed in extraterrestrial and space topics was last year, when he welcomed Sara Imari Walker, an astrobiologist and physicist.

Since then, although Joe Rogan occasionally touches on alien conspiracy theories, that particular spark has been missing lately. Now, with astronomer David Kipping as a guest, fans feel the podcaster is “back in the game.” One fan celebrated the move to get Dr. Kipping on the show, exclaiming, “Finally an interesting guest.” Another agreed, commenting, “Yes, more scientists, fewer comedians and puns.”

Joe Rogan, who has never shied away from discussing alien life forms or reptilian humanoids, has often drawn criticism from traditional media outlets like CNN and ABC. Critics pointed to instances where he shared content on his podcast about the possible existence of living dragons or dinosaurs. ABC’s The View co-host Joy Behar even called Rogan out over his beliefs, claiming he is a bad influence on younger Americans.

Fans, however, continue to enjoy his bold approach. One viewer praised the latest episode, saying, “Love Cool Worlds, his podcast is great.” Another fan, impressed by the young astronomer, joked, “Stupid s*xy astronomer.”

Still, not all reactions were positive. Some listeners felt Joe Rogan tried to insert himself as an authority on physics and space. One comment read, “F–king Rogan trying to teach an astronomer and scientist how energy and physics work. Hilarious.” Kipping, for his part, wasn’t afraid to challenge Joe Rogan. After a two-minute monologue from the host, Kipping countered with, “You can have that idea that you have a pet invisible, imperceptible dragon, but I can’t address that with the tools of science. So, uh, I’m not saying it’s a crazy idea. It’s just that I can’t think of a way to actually test it.” That response earned him praise from viewers.

One fan wrote, “Episodes like this are the reason I check who’s on once in a while. The old Joe is still in there somewhere,” while another remarked, “His calm voice could end some wars, finally a science communicator without a grift.” So, what’s your take on the latest episode of The Joe Rogan Experience? Do you think aliens and conspiracy theories are the main niche of the podcast that he should stick to? Drop your reasons below.