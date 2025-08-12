Joe Rogan Worried as Daniel Cormier & Dustin Poirier’s Jobs at Risk After UFC–Paramount Deal

Dana White & Co. stunned the MMA world yesterday with the biggest broadcasting shakeup of the decade. Starting January 2026, Paramount+ and CBS will become the new homes for the UFC under a massive $7.7 billion deal—worth $1.1 billion annually over seven years. Along with this, the world’s premier MMA promotion will ditch the traditional pay-per-view model and follow the lead of major American sports like the NBA.

Money was the driving force behind the split from the UFC-ESPN partnership, as both sides admitted their “bad marriage” wasn’t working. Pay-per-view numbers have steadily declined, and technical issues such as screen blackouts and purchase difficulties frustrated fans, which didn’t sit well with the UFC. This landmark move expands the UFC’s reach by adopting a major-sports style broadcast model.

However, the new deal only affects American viewers; international audiences will see no changes. Despite the shift, UFC color commentator and podcaster Joe Rogan hopes for continued collaboration between ESPN and UFC. ESPN still hosts retired fighters like Chael Sonnen and Daniel Cormier, who provide hot takes as analysts, along with freshly retired Dustin Poirier—who recently retired and is set to return this week at UFC 319 with fellow retired Anthony Smith.

On his latest JRE #2364 episode, speaking with mental performance coach Brandon Epstein, Joe Rogan said, “By the way, ESPN has everything too. It’s great. I’m kind of bummed out, and I hope they don’t lose the relationship that they had with ESPN with all their MMA shows….I hope it’s a mutually beneficial thing, like the UFC at least does some content still on ESPN, because I think that’s also a big factor in pulling people from casual viewers who watch other sports.“

Still, despite his concerns about the UFC-ESPN relationship, Joe Rogan remains enthusiastic about the UFC-Paramount deal, calling it a “super smart” move by Dana White & Co. Fans simply pay a subscription fee—similar to Netflix—and then enjoy UFC events “for free.” This model lowers pay-per-view costs and helps reduce piracy. However, it definitely brings changes that the sport has long needed, making it more affordable for fans with a lower price of just $7.99 per month.

Dana White explains what drove UFC’s massive move to Paramount

The UFC-ESPN partnership came to an end like the closing of an era — a bittersweet moment for fans. But looking ahead, the UFC is fully embracing the latest trends, technology, and innovation. As an entrepreneur, UFC CEO Dana White understands the importance of evolving with the times, especially as audiences increasingly shift toward OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon.

Similar to WWE, which streams on Netflix and ESPN through various segments, the UFC is adapting to this new landscape. Dana White, with a business mindset commendable by Mark Zuckerberg, is never afraid of change. Under the new UFC-Paramount+ deal, Paramount+ will become the exclusive home for all 43 UFC events annually — including 30 UFC Fight Nights and 13 numbered events — starting in 2026.

Select numbered events will also be simulcast on CBS, Paramount’s flagship broadcast network. Reflecting on his experience on ‘The Pat McAfee Show.’

“It’s fascinating to see it all,” Dana White shared, “and, you know, we’re always on top of new technology and trying new things. You know, I left DirecTV and went to ESPN Plus, and, uh, you know, when you make these decisions, it’s scary at the time, but it turned out to be one of the greatest decisions I ever made. My relationship with ESPN over the last seven years has been amazing. We had our bumps and bruises in the beginning, of course, figuring out how to work with each other, and, uh, it’s been great.”

