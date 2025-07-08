Joe Rogan’s Bold Move Pays Off as Joshua Van Gets Real About Alexandre Pantoja Fight After UFC 317

Despite Dana White’s clear disapproval of Joe Rogan orchestrating a face-off between newly crowned lightweight champion Ilia Topuria and Paddy Pimblett, Rogan’s latest move—setting up a post-fight stare-down between Joshua Van and reigning flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja—now appears to be on the verge of materializing. At UFC 316, one of the biggest events of the year, two rising stars in the flyweight division made major statements.

In the co-main event, Alexandre Pantoja successfully defended his title for the fourth time with a win over Kai Kara-France. Earlier that night, 23-year-old Joshua Van delivered a “Fight of the Year” performance by defeating veteran Brandon Royval. The showing caught the attention of Joe Rogan, who brought Van into the Octagon for an impromptu face-off with ‘The Cannibal’.

The unexpected moment immediately sparked buzz, hinting that ‘The Fearless’—just 23 years old—might be next in line for a title shot, potentially following the path of Jon Jones, who also became champion at that same age. While UFC President Dana White has yet to officially announce the matchup, signs are pointing toward real movement behind the scenes. In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Joshua Van hinted that negotiations are underway and a title fight could be on the horizon. He said,

“I’m waiting on the phone call, you know? Um, but most likely, I feel like it’s going to happen this year because the champ said he wants it this year. I want it this year. Hopefully, the fans want it this year, you know what I mean? So, we’re just waiting. Yeah, we’re just waiting for the call.”

via Imago MMA: UFC 310 – Pantoja vs Asakura Dec 7, 2024 Las Vegas, Nevada, UNITED STATES Alexandre Pantoja red gloves enters the arena before the fight against Kai Asakura blues gloves at T-Mobile Arena. Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena Nevada UNITED STATES, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xStephenxR.xSylvaniex 20241207_szo_cs1_0393

Alexandre Pantoja’s recent comments fit well with that timeline. When he was on The Ariel Helwani Show, the current flyweight champion said he would be willing to come back for UFC 323, which will be the biggest pay-per-view event of the year in December in Las Vegas.

Joshua Van has already done what many boxers spend their whole lives trying to do at the age of 23. At UFC 317, the Myanmar-born rising star put on a great exhibition that made him a real contender in the flyweight class. In his second UFC fight, “The Fearless” stepped in on short notice to fight veteran Brandon Royval and did a great job.

Their fight, which had an unbelievable 419 strikes exchanged, became an instant classic. People said the fight was one of the finest of the night, and it moved Joshua Van up to the top slot in the division rankings. The Myanmar native is now focused on winning UFC gold and possibly breaking Jon Jones’s famous record of becoming champion at 23.

But there’s one challenge: Joshua Van’s birthday is in October. If a title bout isn’t scheduled before then, he’ll turn 24 and miss the opportunity to tie Jones’ historic feat. He’s already fought three times in the last six months, making a quick return to the Octagon difficult—but not impossible. Speaking at the UFC 317 post-fight press conference, the flyweight phenom made his goal loud and clear, “I’m the same age as Jon Jones was when he won the belt. They’re going to have to book me before October so I can at least match his records.”

There is still no scheduled date for Joshua Van’s bout with Alexandre Pantoja. The key concern is if he can overcome a strong champion who has been at the top for years and has fought a lot. Put your estimate below.