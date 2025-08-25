Joe Rogan’s Close Friend Warns of $910M Market Collapse Tied to Texas’ 3 Evils

After almost 25 years of living there, Joe Rogan decided that it was time for him to move away from Los Angeles, California, during the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s when he decided to stay in Austin, Texas, expressing his love for the freedom and autonomy people have in Texas. That city also became a business location for Rogan, as he opened a comedy club in Austin a couple of years ago.

Joe Rogan has been helping many of his friends, who are comedians, get paid and get a place to showcase their talent. They have performed at his Comedy Mothership club, as Joe Rogan hopes to penetrate the $910 million comedy industry. But it seems like Rogan’s comedy dream is at stake because his friends don’t seem to like living in Texas.

Ana Kasparian claims Joe Rogan’s friends don’t like Texas

Ana Kasparian, host of The Young Turks, recently spoke about Joe Rogan’s situation. Kasparian and Rogan go way back, appearing many times on his podcast and becoming friends of the 58-year-old in the process. As she made an appearance on the Her Take podcast, the host of that show, Jillian Michaels, first revealed that Rogan’s comedian friends are not enjoying their move from their former cities of residence to Austin.

“As we all know, Joe Rogan famously moved to Austin. He brought many of his comedian buddies along with him, and apparently, many of those comedians are unhappy with Austin and they’re leaving,” Jillian Michaels stated. Thereafter, Ana Kasparian revealed some of the real reasons why these comedians aren’t loving their stay in Texas. The reasons aren’t strange or weird but rather normal things like issues with the power grid, people living in the streets, and even the weather, since Austin is known for its subtropical humid climate.

“You have all these comedians, who relocated from big cities like Los Angeles and New York City to basically follow Joe Rogan to Austin, Texas, where he has the [Comedy] Mothership. He was trying to build a comedy community there,” Ana Kasparian stated. “In the beginning, it was very successful. However, some of these comedians have now begun complaining publicly about all of this because they don’t like some of the things in Austin, including homelessness, weather, and apparently, they have issues with the power grid.”

via Imago MMA: UFC 300 – Weili vs Xiaonan Apr 13, 2024 Las Vegas, Nevada, USA UFC announcer Joe Rogan during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena Nevada USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMarkxJ.xRebilasx 20240413_mcd_su5_205

Moreover, Ana Kasparian also dropped a couple of names of the comedians who’ve been very vocal about the experience of living in Texas. And guess what? These are pretty popular artists. Let’s take a look.

Ana Kasparian highlights Shane Gillis and Tim Dillon’s issues with Texas

During a recent appearance on Flagrant, Joe Rogan’s friend Shane Gillis, who’s a constant presence on his $250M podcast, also expressed his issues with the power grid in Austin. He claimed that he once had no electricity for three days, and while pointing that out, Ana Kasparian also mentioned Tim Dillon‘s name, who claimed to love the food in his previous city of residence, Los Angeles, compared to that of Austin.

“So, let’s start with one of the comedians who moved to Austin, is still there, but doesn’t seem to like it, and it’s Shane Gillis… Another comedian [Tim Dillon], who moved to Austin, actually decided to move back to Los Angeles. That’s how unhappy he was in Austin,” Ana Kasparian added. “He also complained about the food. This is, like, hilarious. He was complaining about the food in Austin and says the food in L.A. is much better. He says there’s only one sushi restaurant in Austin. I don’t know if that’s true… he wasn’t happy with the scene there.”

So what does this mean for Joe Rogan and his ambition of creating a comedy community in Austin? Well, he’s got a lot of comedian friends, so there is a chance that not everybody who moved to Texas is having a hard time adjusting to a new city. What do you think? Drop your comments below.